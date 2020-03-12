News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 AM: Congress likely to push for rejection of Madhya Pradesh MLAs’ resignations and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 09:03 IST

Congress likely to push for rejection of Madhya Pradesh MLAs’ resignations

The Congress’s Madhya Pradesh unit is likely to ask the assembly speaker, NP Prajapati, to reject the resignations of 21 out of 22 party legislators on technical grounds because the identically worded letters do not mention “state assembly” and hadn’t been submitted by the lawmakers in person, party leaders have said.

Amid coronavirus scare, US suspends all travel from Europe for 30 days, except UK

President Donald Trump said he will suspend all travel from Europe to the US for the next 30 days, the most far-reaching measure yet in the administration’s efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus. The restrictions, which will not apply to the UK, will go into effect Friday at midnight, he said Wednesday in an Oval Office address.

How sidelining, unkept promises pushed Jyotiraditya Scindia to join BJP

The repeated failure to meet political promises made to Jyotiraditya Scindia by Congress’s central leadership and Madhya Pradesh (MP) chief minister Kamal Nath, the increasing marginalisation of his supporters in the state and the refusal to take on board his political and governance related concerns were among the key factors behind Scindia’s decision to exit the grand old party and embrace the BJP, according to political leaders and analysts in the state.

India vs South Africa: Organisers doing all to make Lucknow ODI a houseful amid coronavirus scare

Even as 60 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported so far in India, the UP Cricket Association and the Ekana Sportz City are claiming to have taken all possible measures to let the fans come to the stadium and enjoy the second ODI between India and South Africa.

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have both tested positive for coronavirus, the actor said Wednesday. The couple became the first celebrities to go public with their diagnosis.

Homi says he was ‘clear that Angrezi Medium would be made with Irrfan only’

Not many filmmakers would put their film on hold to just wait for the desired cast to come on board. But Homi Adajania decided to do just that when Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 and went to London for treatment just before the shoot for Angrezi Medium.

Jack Kerouac Birth Anniversary: Books and quotes by the pioneering author of Beat Generation

Known for his spontaneous style of prose and themes based on Catholic spirituality, jazz, Buddhism, drugs and travel, Jack Kerouac was considered to be an underground celebrity and a founder of the hippie movement.

