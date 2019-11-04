News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 AM: Congress to approach SC today over Yediyurappa’s viral video row and all the latest news at this hour

india

BS Yediyurappa says misquoted on tape; Congress to approach SC today

Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa accused the Congress on Sunday of distorting his statement on rebel MLAs in a viral video, even as the opposition party announced state-wide protests over his ‘confession’ on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) involvement in engineering defections.

Why secondary particles led to big jump in PM2.5

While “primary particles” like particulate matter, sulphur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide are directly emitted by stubble burning and vehicles, “secondary particles” form from the complex reaction between primary particles in the presence of other factors such as sunlight and moisture.

Nov 9 deadline? Guv can grant extension to BJP for Maharashtra govt formation

Although the new government should be formed by November 9, when the tenure of the incumbent Assembly comes to an end, experts say the governor has the power to give a few more days to the single-largest party to form the government.

After ‘problematic’ J-K, Satya Pal Malik hopes for ‘peaceful’ stint as Goa guv

Newly-sworn in Governor of Goa Satya Pal Malik said on Sunday he hoped his term in the coastal state will be more ‘peaceful’ and a departure from his previous ‘problematic’ stint in Jammu and Kashmir.

McDonald’s fires CEO Steve Easterbrook over ‘consensual relationship’ with employee

McDonald’s chief executive officer has been pushed out of the company after violating company policy by engaging in a consensual relationship with an employee, the corporation said Sunday.

India vs Bangladesh: Why India need to rethink their batting approach in T20Is

Within 12 minutes of start of play on Sunday, normalcy was restored at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium. The discussions about smog were replaced by frail talks about the pitch on offer as the ball started keeping low as early as the third over of the match.

Priyanka Chopra claims it’s hard to shoot in Delhi smog, says ‘We are blessed with air purifiers and masks, pray for the homeless.’

Actor Priyanka Chopra has raised concern and disappointment on the air pollution in Delhi, saying how it is not possible to shoot under such conditions. The actor posted a selfie while wearing an anti-pollution mask on Instagram along with a note.

