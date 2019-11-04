Priyanka Chopra claims it’s hard to shoot in Delhi smog, says ‘We are blessed with air purifiers and masks, pray for the homeless.’

bollywood

Actor Priyanka Chopra has raised concern and disappointment on the air pollution in Delhi, saying how it is not possible to shoot under such conditions. The actor posted a selfie while wearing an anti-pollution mask on Instagram along with a note.

As the actor is shooting for her next —The White Tiger in Delhi, she expressed concern for Delhiites and especially those who are “homeless”. “It’s so hard to shoot here right now that I can’t even imagine what it must be like to live here under these conditions,” the actor captioned the picture. Adding how blessed she is to have “air purifiers” and “masks”, the 37-year old added, “Pray for the homeless. Be safe everyone.”

Just a day before, Priyanka had expressed her happiness to be in Delhi for the film shoot. She had shared a video from her drive to the sets on her Instagram stories with the caption, “Early morning shoot, when it is still middle of the night. Fun!”

Delhi is witnessing a dip in air quality across NCR, showing air quality in the ‘severe’ category. The capital and its adjoining areas have been covered in a thick blanket of smog due to rising pollution from past few weeks. The situation is such that public health emergency has also been issued by EPCA in the wake of the deteriorating air quality.

The White Tiger, adapted from Aravind Adiga’s prize-winning novel of the same name. The film will be helmed by Ramin Bahrani. It follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from being a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city. Netflix is producing the film in association with Mukul Deora. It also stars Rajkummar Rao.

Priyanka is also set to be heard in Disney’s upcoming feature Frozen 2 as Elsa. The film also has her younger cousin Parineeti, lending voice to the character of Elsa’s younger sister, Anna. It is slated to release on November 22.

