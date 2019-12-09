News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am: Contentious citizenship bill set to be tabled in Lok Sabha today and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 08:58 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM.

Contentious citizenship bill set to be tabled in Lok Sabha today

Union home minister Amit Shah will on Monday introduce the contentious citizenship (amendment) bill in the Lok Sabha, a move that is likely to trigger parliamentary showdown over the draft legislation that proposes Indian citizenship for non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Read more

Fire in same building in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi where 43 killed

A fire was reported on Monday in the same building in north Delhi’s congested Anaj Mandi area where a massive blaze killed 43 people and injured dozens of others, officials said. Read more

Counting of votes for Karnataka bypoll begins, BJP needs 6 seats to retain power

The results of the December 5 bypolls to 15 assembly seats in Karnataka will be declared on Monday and will have a bearing on the future of chief minister B S Yediyurappa’s government, which enjoys a wafer-thin majority in the state. The counting of votes began at 8 am on Monday. Read more

Microsoft’s updated Office mobile apps can read text out loud

Microsoft has given a facelift to its Outlook, OneDrive, Word, Excel and PowerPoint mobile apps. Designed with Microsoft’s Fluent Design system, the changes are meant to “take mobile productivity to the next level,” according to the tech giant. Read more

Deepika Padukone flaunts new hairstyle, Ranveer Singh reacts ‘Maar doh mujhe’. See pics

Deepika Padukone made Sunday special for her fans by sharing a selfie and an unseen throwback pictures on Instagram. Posting the selfie which shows her new hairstyle, the actor just wrote, “Tadaaaaa!!!” in the caption and got a thumbs up by all from actor Alia Bhatt to husband Ranveer Singh. Read more

Lehenga central! Crammed lanes of Delhi’s Chandni Chowk herald wedding season in India

Nothing perhaps announces the wedding season in India – or indeed the latest in bridal trends -- better than the crammed lanes of Chandni Chowk. Read more

India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli lights up hosts’ poor day in field with sensational diving catch - Watch

Skipper Virat Kohli pulled off a brilliant catch at boundary ropes but it wasn’t enough for the hosts as West Indies beat India by eight wickets at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Read more