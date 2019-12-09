e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 09, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 09, 2019

News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am: Contentious citizenship bill set to be tabled in Lok Sabha today and all the latest news at this hour

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Dec 09, 2019 08:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(ANI Photo)
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Contentious citizenship bill set to be tabled in Lok Sabha today

Union home minister Amit Shah will on Monday introduce the contentious citizenship (amendment) bill in the Lok Sabha, a move that is likely to trigger parliamentary showdown over the draft legislation that proposes Indian citizenship for non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Read more

Fire in same building in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi where 43 killed

A fire was reported on Monday in the same building in north Delhi’s congested Anaj Mandi area where a massive blaze killed 43 people and injured dozens of others, officials said. Read more

Counting of votes for Karnataka bypoll begins, BJP needs 6 seats to retain power

The results of the December 5 bypolls to 15 assembly seats in Karnataka will be declared on Monday and will have a bearing on the future of chief minister B S Yediyurappa’s government, which enjoys a wafer-thin majority in the state. The counting of votes began at 8 am on Monday. Read more

Microsoft’s updated Office mobile apps can read text out loud

Microsoft has given a facelift to its Outlook, OneDrive, Word, Excel and PowerPoint mobile apps. Designed with Microsoft’s Fluent Design system, the changes are meant to “take mobile productivity to the next level,” according to the tech giant. Read more

Deepika Padukone flaunts new hairstyle, Ranveer Singh reacts ‘Maar doh mujhe’. See pics

Deepika Padukone made Sunday special for her fans by sharing a selfie and an unseen throwback pictures on Instagram. Posting the selfie which shows her new hairstyle, the actor just wrote, “Tadaaaaa!!!” in the caption and got a thumbs up by all from actor Alia Bhatt to husband Ranveer Singh. Read more

Lehenga central! Crammed lanes of Delhi’s Chandni Chowk herald wedding season in India

Nothing perhaps announces the wedding season in India – or indeed the latest in bridal trends -- better than the crammed lanes of Chandni Chowk. Read more

India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli lights up hosts’ poor day in field with sensational diving catch - Watch

Skipper Virat Kohli pulled off a brilliant catch at boundary ropes but it wasn’t enough for the hosts as West Indies beat India by eight wickets at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Read more

tags
top news
Yediyurappa set to retain power in Karnataka as BJP leads in 10 of 15 seats
Yediyurappa set to retain power in Karnataka as BJP leads in 10 of 15 seats
Fire in same Delhi building where 43 people were killed, brought under control
Fire in same Delhi building where 43 people were killed, brought under control
Contentious citizenship bill set to be tabled in Lok Sabha today
Contentious citizenship bill set to be tabled in Lok Sabha today
Metal-cutting for single-engine Tejas fighter planes to begin in February
Metal-cutting for single-engine Tejas fighter planes to begin in February
‘Won’t come out alive’: Delhi fire victim’s last call to pregnant wife
‘Won’t come out alive’: Delhi fire victim’s last call to pregnant wife
Kohli lights up India’s poor day in field with sensational catch - Watch
Kohli lights up India’s poor day in field with sensational catch - Watch
7 UP cops suspended for negligence of duty after Unnao rape victim’s death
7 UP cops suspended for negligence of duty after Unnao rape victim’s death
Explained | Citizenship Amendment Bill: The content, the controversy
Explained | Citizenship Amendment Bill: The content, the controversy
trending topics
HTLS 2019HTLS 2019 LiveHyderabad encounterGaurav GeraIndia vs West Indies LiveUnnao rape survivorPUBGShah Rukh KhanPanipat movie review

don't miss

latest news

India News