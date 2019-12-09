Fire in same Delhi building where 43 people were killed, brought under control

delhi

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 08:52 IST

A fire was reported on Monday in the same building in north Delhi’s congested Anaj Mandi area where a massive blaze killed 43 people and injured dozens of others, officials said.

“It was a small fire. People saw smoke and called Delhi Fire Service. The fire was controlled,” the DFS’ chief Atul Garg said.

According to ANI, four fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

Forty three people died in a devastating fire that ripped through the illegal factory in Anaj Mandi early on Saturday, the worst blaze in 20 years that exposed shoddy city planning and lax enforcement of fire safety rules in the Capital.

Twenty people were injured in the fire that broke out in the four-storey building that housed at least five different unlicenced units manufacturing bags, plastic toys and jackets, and employed roughly 70 workers who also slept on the floor at night.

The fire department said this was one of Delhi’s worst fire accidents. On June 13, 1997, a fire that started from a transformer in the basement of Uphaar cinema complex caused 59 deaths. Two years later, in Old Delhi’s Lal Kuan, 57 people died in chemical warehouse fire.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who visited the area in the afternoon ordered a magisterial inquiry and announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the dead and the injured.