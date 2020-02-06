News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 AM: Coronavirus kills 565, WHO says $ 676 million needed in 3 months to fight virus and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 09:13 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Coronavirus kills 565, WHO says $ 676 million needed in 3 months to fight virus

The novel coronavirus outbreak has killed 563 people and infected more than 28000 in China until last midnight, health officials announced early Thursday as the Chinese hunker down for the weeks ahead amid surging numbers.

BJP’s corporator trouble ahead of Delhi polls, Amit Shah steps in

Union home minister and former BJP president Amit Shah met BJP corporators in the capital on Wednesday night ahead of the February 8 polls following reports that some corporators were not following the party's instruction on campaigning.

They might turn Shaheen Bagh into Jallianwala Bagh after Feb 8: Owaisi

The AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi has said he suspects the government will use force to clear Delhi's Shaheen Bagh of protesters, who have been agitating against the amended citizenship act for more than 50 days now.

Class 9 girl raped, video of the act leaked in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

The Muzaffarnagar Police arrested two people on Wednesday on charges of raping a minor girl, making a video of the act and using it to blackmail her for over a year.

In hockey hotbed Odisha, players struggle for turf

Odisha has been promoting the sport with plans to install 17 artificial turfs in the hockey hotbed of Sundergarh district and the NTHA, a private high performance academy set up last year in partnership with the government, which provides NTHA with infrastructure.

Auto Expo 2020 Day 2: All eyes on Vitara Brezza petrol launch

Auto Expo 2020 is getting bigger and better with each passing day. After a slew of launches and unveiling on Day 1, expect OEMs to announce even bigger news and drive out brand new as well as massively updated existing products.

How to disable app subscriptions on iOS 13

There are multiple ways to disable app subscriptions on an Apple device. This can be done by going to the App Store and individually selecting the app and disabling it. The problem in this case though is that it is a tedious process.

Ananya Panday says her parents don’t want her to have any regrets, want her to make mistakes

Barely two films old in Bollywood, actor Ananya Panday is already coming into her own. Set to star alongside Deepika Padukone in a Shakun Batra directorial, and with Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli, Ananya admits she is a complete director's actor.