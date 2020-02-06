e-paper
Class 9 girl raped, video of the act leaked in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar City Kotwali’s senior sub inspector Manoj Yadav said the arrested accused Nayab (21) and Parvez(22) were painters who white-wash houses.

india Updated: Feb 06, 2020 05:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Meerut
The accused took the girl to a relative’s house, raped her and filmed the act on the mobile phone.
The accused took the girl to a relative’s house, raped her and filmed the act on the mobile phone.(Saarthak Aurora/ HT Photo)
         

The Muzaffarnagar Police arrested two people on Wednesday on charges of raping a minor girl, making a video of the act and using it to blackmail her for over a year.

Muzaffarnagar City Kotwali’s senior sub inspector Manoj Yadav said the arrested accused Nayab (21) and Parvez(22) were painters who white-wash houses. They were working at the girl’s house a year ago and befriended her. The girl is a student of class 9.

They took the girl to a relative’s house, raped her and filmed the act on the mobile phone. Thereafter, they started harassing her by threatening to make the video viral on social media. They leaked the video on social media a few days back and the girl’s family came to know about it. The victim’s mother lodged a case against the accused on Tuesday and police arrested them on Wednesday.

