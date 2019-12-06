News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am: Her soul at peace now, says Telangana vet’s father on death of accused and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 09:02 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Her soul at peace now, says Telangana vet’s father on death of accused

The father of the veterinarian who was raped and murdered near Hyderabad on November 27 has said that his daughter’s soul would now rest in peace following the killing of all four accused in an encounter with the police. “It has been 10 days to the day my daughter died. I express my gratitude towards the police & govt for this. My daughter’s soul must be at peace now, ANI quoted the father as saying.

Set ablaze by accused, Unnao rape survivor with 90% burns, being treated at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital

A 24-year-old rape survivor from UP’s Unnao, who was set on fire by five men including two accused, is being treated in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital after she was airlifted from Lucknow on Thursday evening, officials said.

Shashi Tharoor tweets letter from ‘imprisoned Farooq saab’, nudges Centre

Congress’s Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted a letter purportedly written by detained National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on late Thursday night and demanded the NC chairperson be allowed to attend Parliament as a matter of “parliamentary privilege”.

Woman flings newborn daughter from 17th floor of Kandivli building in Mumbai

Minutes after giving birth, a woman allegedly flung her newborn daughter to death from the 17th floor of a 23-storey slum rehabilitation authority (SRA) building in Kandivli (West) on Thursday.

Ajit Pawar gets clean chit in Vidarbha irrigation probe

Maharashtra’s anti-corruption bureau (ACB) has cleared Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar of allegations in connection with an irrigation scam in the state, according to an affidavit filed in the high court late last month.

Democrats move toward impeaching Trump, with scant grumbling

House Democrats are charging toward impeaching President Donald Trump but not without pockets of division, as lawmakers who began the summer divided largely rallied Thursday behind Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s cry that his actions leave them “no choice but to act.”

Hala movie review: Geraldine Viswanathan delivers star-making performance in new Apple TV+ original film

For a film that opens with a moment of ecstasy, Hala is quite the grim affair. Barely a smile is cracked in its lean hour-and-a-half runtime; most conversations are coated with impatience, resentment and repression.

Arsenal slump to first-ever home defeat to Brighton

Caretaker manager Freddie Ljungberg said Arsenal “did not show up” for the first 45 minutes as the Gunners’ winless streak reached nine games in a 2-1 home defeat to Brighton on Thursday. Neal Maupay headed in a deserved winner for the Seagulls 10 minutes from time after Alexandre Lacazette had cancelled out Adam Webster’s opener for Brighton.

