Woman flings newborn daughter from 17th floor of Kandivli building

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 01:17 IST

Minutes after giving birth, a woman allegedly flung her newborn daughter to death from the 17th floor of a 23-storey slum rehabilitation authority (SRA) building in Kandivli (West) on Thursday.

The police have registered a case of murder against the 22-year-old and will arrest her after she is discharged from a government hospital where she was admitted for dehydration. The child was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. Nitin Pondkule, senior inspector, Kandivli police station, said, “The child was flung by the mother.” The police suspect the woman murdered her child in a fit of rage over her husband’s alleged affair and money issues.

The girl was born at home and the incident took place around 3pm in the B-wing building of Jai Bharat society, located off Link Road in Abhilakh Nagar. The accused lives with her 25-year-old husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law. Her parents live on the 22nd floor of the same building. The couple has two other children — a boy and a girl aged one and two years respectively. At the time of the incident, the husband and his mother were at work.

A police officer said, “She went to the bathroom where she gave birth to the child on her own and soon after, threw her from the window. The sister-in-law claims she did not know about the incident, but we are questioning her. The accused told us that she suspected that the husband was having an affair and was not giving money to take care of expenses and so she was struggling to take care of their two children.”

Indramani Saroj, 59, deputy secretary of the building said, “Around 3pm, some women waiting for the lift heard a loud sound and rushed to the pipeline duct on the ground floor and saw the child on the pipe. My nephew, who was also at the spot, informed me. By the time, someone from the building called the police.”