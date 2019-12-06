Set ablaze by accused, Unnao rape survivor with 90% burns, being treated at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital

india

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 06:54 IST

A 24-year-old rape survivor from UP’s Unnao, who was set on fire by five men including two accused, is being treated in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital after she was airlifted from Lucknow on Thursday evening, officials said.

A “green corridor” was provided by the Delhi Police to ensure hindrance-free movement of the ambulance that carried her from the airport to the hospital. The 13-kilometre distance was covered in 18 minutes, a release by the Delhi Police said.

The woman suffered 90% burns, according to doctors.

“We have set up a dedicated ICU room for the patient. A team of doctors would be monitoring her health condition,” Dr Sunil Gupta, Medical Superintendent at Safdarjung Hospital, told PTI.

She will be under the observation of Dr Shalab Kumar, Head of Burn and Plastic Surgery at the hospital.

The woman was on her way to the Baiswara Bihar railway station to catch an early morning train to Rae Bareli for a court hearing on Thursday when she was stopped by the accused at 4.30 am, said superintendent of police, Unnao, Vikrant Veer.

She told the subdivisional magistrate (SDM) Daya Shankar Pathak at the Unnao district hospital that the men accosted her at Gaura crossing and asked her to withdraw the case. When she refused, they first hit her on the head and attacked her with a knife and as she fell, they poured petrol and set her on fire.

The police was informed about the incident by some locals who saw the rape survivor, covered in flames, ran for a kilometre pleading with people for help.

All the five men named by the woman were arrested after the incident. They inclue both Shivam Trivedi and Shubham Trivedi, who are accused in the 2018 gang rape case.

(With inputs from PTI)