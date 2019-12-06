Her soul at peace now, says Telangana vet’s father on death of accused

india

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 09:08 IST

The father of the veterinarian who was raped and murdered near Hyderabad on November 27 has said that his daughter’s soul would now rest in peace following the killing of all four accused in an encounter with the police.

“It has been 10 days to the day my daughter died. I express my gratitude towards the police & govt for this. My daughter’s soul must be at peace now, ANI quoted the father as saying.

In New Delhi, Asha Devi, mother of Nirbhaya whose rapists are on death row, congratulated the Cyberabad police and said no action should be taken against them for eliminating the four alleged rapists.

“I am extremely happy with this punishment.Police has done a great job & I demand that no action should be taken against the police personnel,” she said, according to ANI..

All the four accused in the rape and murder case in Telangana last week that sparked countrywide outrage, were killed in an encounter with the Cyberabad police early Friday, police said.

The four accused – Mohammad Ali alias Mohammad Arif, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen Kumar and Chintakunta Chenna Keshavulu – had been taken to Chattanpalli by a police team to reconstruct the scene of crime where they allegedly attacked the cops and tried to run away from the spot.

“They did not stop even when asked to surrender. As a last resort, the police had to fire at them, killing them on the spot,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

The four were arrested on November 29 within 36 hours of the crime.