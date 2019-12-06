All 4 accused in rape-murder of Telangana vet killed while trying to flee: Cops

india

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 08:14 IST

All the four accused in the rape and murder of the 26-year-old veterinary doctor in Telangana last week, were killed in an encounter with the Cyberabad police in the early hours of Friday, police said.

An official of the Cyberabad police commissionerate, who confirmed the incident, said the encounter took place at around 3.30 am at the same place under a bridge on the Bengaluru-Hyderabad national highway (NH-44) near Chattanpalli village at Shadnagar, where the accused had committed the crime on the night of November 27. The charred body of the victim was found at the spot the next morning.

All four – Mohammad Ali alias Mohammad Arif, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen Kumar and Chintakunta Chenna Keshavulu – had been taken to Chattanpalli to reconstruct the scene of crime.

The police were questioning them about how they had committed the murder, after raping the veterinarian at Shamshabad, when the accused allegedly attacked the cops and tried to run away from the spot.

“They did not stop even when asked to surrender. As a last resort, the police had to fire at them, killing them on the spot,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

The Cyberabad police arrested the four accused on November 29, within 36 hours of the crime. They were produced in the Shadnagar court on November 30 and were remanded to 14-day judicial custody the same evening.

On Wednesday, the court had granted a seven-day police custody of the accused. The police took them into custody on Thursday and had been interrogating them since then.

While the Telangana government had constituted a special fast track court at Mahabubnagar for the speedy disposal of the case, the Cyberabad police formed seven special teams to investigate into the case in all angles.