In Telangana, 7 special teams formed to probe vet’s rape-murder case

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 21:15 IST

The Telangana police on Thursday created as many as seven special teams to carry out a comprehensive probe into the rape and murder of the 26-year-old veterinary doctor at Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad last week.

A senior official in the Cyberabad police commissionerate familiar with the development said each team, comprising seven police personnel, will investigate different angles of the case and submit a comprehensive report. All the teams will work under the overall supervision of Cyberabad police commissioner V C Sajjannar.

One of the teams headed by Shamshabad deputy commissioner of police N Prakash Reddy took the four accused –Mohammad Ali alias Mohammad Arif, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen Kumar and Chintakunta Chenna Keshavulu – into custody following orders given by the Shadnagar court.

“The questioning of the accused is going on within the premises of the Cherlapalli Jail where they were lodged keeping in view the sensitivity of the case,” the official said.

The team took the accused secretly to the places where the accused had committed the crime to re-construct the scene. They also confiscated the mobile phone of the victim which the accused had buried at a distance from the Tondupalli toll gate, where they had committed the crime.

The police personnel also seized the truck in which they had shifted the victim to Chattanpalli where they set her on fire. “Officials belonging to the Clues wing of the police and forensic experts collected all the evidence, including blood stains and the victim’s hair samples obtained from the truck cabin,” the official said.

The Cyberabad police are hoping to complete the investigation and file the charge sheet before the fast track court within a month.