In Telangana vet’s rape-murder case, accused sent to 7-day police custody

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 20:36 IST

A local court in Telangana’s Shadnagar on Wednesday granted the police custody of the four accused in last week’s gang rape and murder of the 26-year-old veterinary doctor at Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The accused will be in police custody for seven days.

The Cyberabad police will take the four accused – Mohammad Ali alias Mohammad Arif, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen Kumar and Chintakunta Chenna Keshavulu into their custody from the Cherlapally Central Prison on Thursday.

The police had filed a petition in the court on Monday seeking custody of the accused for 10 days. But after hearing the arguments of the prosecutor for three consecutive days, the court granted the police custody of the accused only for seven days. No lawyer came forward to argue on behalf of the accused.

The accused were arrested by the police last Friday within 36 hours of the gruesome crime. The following day, they were produced before the Shadnagar court which remanded them to 14 days of judicial custody. Later, they were sent to Cherlapally jail.

The accused have been kept in solitary confinement at the Cherlapally jail. They are being constantly monitored, for 24 hours, keeping in mind the experience with the accused in the Nirbhaya case of Delhi in 2012.

Shadnagar and Mahbubnagar Bar Associations have adopted an unanimous resolution that no advocate should take up the case on behalf of any of the four accused men. Lawyers have also been staging protests demanding the death penalty for the culprits for their heinous crime.