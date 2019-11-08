News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am: Land, faith, politics: Big Supreme Court rulings up next week and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 08:59 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM.

Land, faith, politics: Big Supreme Court rulings up next week

The second half of next week will be one of the most significant in the history of the Supreme Court with a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, who retires on November 17, set to deliver at least four important and much-awaited judgments. Read more

US to charge $10 for every H-1B registration from December

The United States will charge employers a fee of $10 to register every foreign worker they plan to propose for H-1B visas starting December 9, when it plans to switch to an electronic registration system. Read more

Farm fires, onion prices expose fault lines in agriculture

On Wednesday, retail onion prices crossed Rs 100 per kg in Delhi. The central government has announced that it will import onions to control prices. Read more

PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 rolls out today: Royale Pass Season 10, Team Deathmatch map and more

PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 update is rolling out today globally. The new update brings a new character, new map and the much awaited Season 10 ‘Fury of the Wasteland’ to PUBG Mobile. This time the PUBG Mobile servers will not be taken down offline for the 0.15.5 update. Read more

Ayushmann Khurrana shares how Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan have inspired him in QnA session

Ayushmann Khurrana on Thursday said he is a fan of both Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan and draws inspiration from the two superstars. Recently, in a Q&A session on Twitter with Shah Rukh, the star’s Fan co-actor Sayani Gupta commented Ayushmann had “a really good script with you and him in mind”. Read more

50 years of Amitabh Bachchan: Here are Bollywood’s Shahenshah’s top 10 stylish on-screen looks

Amitabh Bachchan, the personification of elegance and style, the man who always seems to be in his element no matter what the occasion and the exemplary actor who can mould himself into any carving to do justice to his role, completes 50 years in the Indian Cinema this Thursday. Read more

‘They understand their bowling well,’ Rohit Sharma lauds spinners after India’s win over Bangladesh

India stand-in captain Rohit Sharma lauded spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar for pulling things back after Bangladesh got off to a very good start in the 2nd T20I at Rajkot. Read more