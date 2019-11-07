e-paper
Ayushmann Khurrana shares how Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan have inspired him in QnA session

Ayushmann Khurrana held a QnA on Twitter before the release of his film Bala. Fans asked him about his equation with Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan.

bollywood Updated: Nov 07, 2019 20:54 IST

Press Trust of India
Ayushmann Khurrana is rumoured to have written a script for him and Shah Rukh Khan.
         

Ayushmann Khurrana on Thursday said he is a fan of both Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan and draws inspiration from the two superstars. Recently, in a Q&A session on Twitter with Shah Rukh, the star’s Fan co-actor Sayani Gupta commented Ayushmann had “a really good script with you and him in mind”.

Ahead of Bala release, Ayushmann held a Q&A himself on the microblogging site. Asked if he had written a script for Shah Rukh and himself, the Bala actor said, he wants to. “I’m an SRKian and in #Bala I’ve given a tribute to him in my own sweet way,” Ayushmann said. On Shah Rukh’s birthday, Ayushmann released a tribute video giving a sneak a peek into his upcoming Bala, in which his character tries to impress women by delivering the actor’s famous dialogues.

 

 

Ayushmann said he admired Aamir too. “I’m a huge fan of @aamir_khan sir’s work and I’m always learning from him. He is one of the greatest icons of Indian cinema and he is a huge inspiration to me. I met him on the sets of Dangal and was in awe of his simplicity and clarity of thought,” he said.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan says he earned back Pataudi Palace with money he made in films: ‘There is history, culture, but no inheritance’

He further said his role in Bala was the most challenging character he has done. “Took two-and-a-half hours to get ready with prosthetics and shot in the north in the peak of summers. And secondly you need a lot of empathy to portray a complex character,” Ayushmann said. Also featuring Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam, Bala is slated to be released on Friday.

