News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am: Monsoon refuses to relent, over 100 dead in UP, Bihar and all the latest news at this hour

Monsoon refuses to relent, over 100 dead in UP, Bihar

In UP and Bihar, 127 people died due to heavy rainfall in the last 72 hours, according to data from the state disaster relief departments. Twenty-two interstate trains have been cancelled in as many days due to rain. Read more here.

‘Come to India’: US trade deal not inked, but open for business

Commerce minister Piyush Goyal travelled to New York for negotiations with US trade representative Robert Lighthizer after an earlier round of talks in New Delhi featuring US ambassador Kenneth Juster, and it was widely expected that the two sides would announce the limited deal during the bilateral meeting between Modi and President Donald Trump. Read more here.

Tej Pratap Yadav’s wife alleges sister-in-law Misa Bharti denied her food

Aishwariya Rai, Tej Pratap Yadav’s wife and sister-in-law of RJD MP Misa Bharti, has alelged that Misa tried to ruin her married life and denied her food. Her father and Rashtriya Janata Dal lawmaker Chandrika Rai accused Devi of misbehaving with his daughter. Read more here.

Pakistan’s offensive on Kashmir will persist. India must be ready | Analysis

The Kashmir issue is an article of faith for Pakistan, a critical organising principle of its foreign policy and self-identity. One must not underestimate the adversary’s resolve. Pakistan’s determination, even desperation, will keep Kashmir simmering as a diplomatic challenge for India for the foreseeable future. Read more here.

Asia Cup In Pakistan: PCB to wait for BCCI’s confirmation till June 2020

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has set a June, 2020, deadline for the Indian Cricket Board to confirm its participation in Asia Cup scheduled in September, next year. Khan however acknowledged the practical problems in having any bilateral cricketing ties with India in the prevailing strenuous relationship between the two neighbours. Read more here.

Bigg Boss 13 lights up Twitter with hilarious memes on Salman Khan, contestants: ‘Roz jhagda dekhne milega’

Fans and haters of the show have shared hilarious memes targeting Salman, the loud, over the top antics of the contestants and even poked fun at some of the new participants. Some empathised with Salman’s situation while others called out the makers for always bringing in contestants from other reality shows. Read more here.

