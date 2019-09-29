e-paper
Asia Cup In Pakistan: PCB to wait for BCCI’s confirmation till June 2020

However the final decision to shift the tournament will be Asian Cricket Council's prerogative. "But that is a decision for the Asian Cricket Council and ICC to make. We are ready to have India in the Asia Cup," Khan said.

cricket Updated: Sep 29, 2019 21:39 IST
PTI
PTI
Karachi
India captain Virat Kohli shakes hands with Pakistan’s Imad Wasim.
India captain Virat Kohli shakes hands with Pakistan’s Imad Wasim.(File/Reuters)
         

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has set a June, 2020, deadline for the Indian Cricket Board to confirm its participation in Asia Cup scheduled in September, next year. “We need to see if India agrees to come to Pakistan for the Asia Cup. There is still some time till next year’s September but by June, we have to know where we are going with this and if it can’t be hosted here because of a lack of involvement of India,” PCB CEO Wasim Khan said in an interview.

However the final decision to shift the tournament will be Asian Cricket Council’s prerogative. “But that is a decision for the Asian Cricket Council and ICC to make. We are ready to have India in the Asia Cup,” Khan said.

ALSO READ: ‘First fix your own country’: Shikhar Dhawan slams Pakistani cricketers

Khan however acknowledged the practical problems in having any bilateral cricketing ties with India in the prevailing strenuous relationship between the two neighbours.

“Board to board level, we share a good relation with India but they have a lot of government interference and we can’t keep on running after them to play a bilateral series. If they want to play they will have to tell us and give us a firm commitment. We have no issues playing at a neutral venue,” Khan said.

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 20:03 IST

