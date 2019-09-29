First fix your own country: Shikhar Dhawan hits out at Pakistani cricketers for advising India

cricket

India opener Shikhar Dhawan hit out at Pakistan cricketers for trying to preach India and for trying to meddle in internal affairs of the country. He was speaking to India TV on their popular show ‘Aap Ki Adalat’, and suggested the arch-rivals to set their house in order first before commenting on others. “If someone says something about our country, of course, we will say stand up. We don’t need outsiders to advice us. First fix your own country and then speak about others. There is a saying ‘Jinke ghar kach ka hoh, woh dusro k ghar pathar nahi phekte [People who have glass houses, don’t throw stones at others]’,” Dhawan said.

This is not the first occasion when Dhawan lashed out at Pakistan. In April this year, he hit out at Shahid Afridi for his comments on Kashmir. Even then, Dhawan had told Afridi that India does not need the advice of outsiders on Kashmir related issues.

Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren't they making efforts to stop this bloodshed? — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 3, 2018

Pehle khudke desh ki haalat sudharo. Apni soch apne paas rakho. Apne desh ka joh hum kar rahe hai woh acha hi hai aur aage jo karna hai woh humein ache se pata hai. Zyaada dimaag mat lagao @SAfridiOfficial — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) April 5, 2018

Dhawan was in roaring form in the World Cup, but his campaign was cut short with a finger injury. He struggled on his comeback in the ODI and T20I series against West Indies, but hit his straps in the recently-concluded T20I series against South Africa. The left-hander remains one of the most important members for Virat Kohli as the captain tries to build a formidable side ahead of the T20 World Cup next year.

He has also backed under-fire Delhi teammate Rishabh Pant, whose performance has come under the scanner lately.

“Rishabh is very talented and I am sure he will have a long career for India. He is trying hard. There are situations when you don’t score, but then you learn from them. It happens with everyone and I’m sure he will learn from it.

