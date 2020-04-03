News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 AM: Over 500 new Covid-19 cases in a day in India; total number crosses 2,500 and all the latest news at this hour
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Over 500 new Covid-19 cases in a day in India; total number crosses 2,500
The number of people infected with coronavirus disease Covid-19 in the country rose by more than 500 to cross 2,500 - 2,507 to be precise - on Thursday, according to the health ministry.
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Administrators and health care professionals shaping India's response to the pandemic would do well to study what is happening in New York City — what it got right and, more importantly, what it didn't.
Coronavirus: How world reached a million cases in 93 days
At exactly 12pm IST on December 31, a 280-word report from news agency AFP made its way to newsrooms around the world. Citing local media, the report said a mystery virus was causing "viral pneumonia of unknown origin" in the city of Wuhan, where 27 people had been infected till then.
‘We won’t need to talk while batting’: Virat Kohli names 2 batsmen he loves batting with in Instagram live with Kevin Pietersen
Fitness is the top-most criteria for Virat Kohli the cricketer. It was therefore, not at all a surprise when he revealed that he enjoys batting with those who can run fast between the wickets.
Social Distancing Guide: 5 ways to avoid getting bored in your relationship during lockdown
During the current lockdown scenario amidst the coronavirus crisis, it's easy to get into a rut and forget about having fun once you've been in a relationship for some time.
Disney+ Hotstar launched in India: 5 Things you should know about it
Disney has finally launched its video streaming service, Disney+ in India. The service was launched in the country as Disney+ Hotstar and it brings the best content from the two video streaming platforms to the Indian users.
Anushka Sharma interrupts Virat Kohli’s live chat with Kevin Pietersen: ‘Chalo chalo dinner time’
Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer husband Virat Kohli may be under lockdown but she is making sure they stick to their time table. On Thursday, Virat joined former England batsman Kevin Pietersen in an Instagram Live video session where both the cricketers discussed a range of topics. However, Anushka made sure Virat ended his chat in time for dinner.