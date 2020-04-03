e-paper
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 AM: Over 500 new Covid-19 cases in a day in India; total number crosses 2,500 and all the latest news at this hour

News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 AM: Over 500 new Covid-19 cases in a day in India; total number crosses 2,500 and all the latest news at this hour

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Apr 03, 2020 08:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi, Hindustan Times
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Over 500 new Covid-19 cases in a day in India; total number crosses 2,500

The number of people infected with coronavirus disease Covid-19 in the country rose by more than 500 to cross 2,500 - 2,507 to be precise - on Thursday, according to the health ministry. Read more

Covid-19: What you need to know today

Administrators and health care professionals shaping India’s response to the pandemic would do well to study what is happening in New York City — what it got right and, more importantly, what it didn’t. Read more

Coronavirus: How world reached a million cases in 93 days

At exactly 12pm IST on December 31, a 280-word report from news agency AFP made its way to newsrooms around the world. Citing local media, the report said a mystery virus was causing “viral pneumonia of unknown origin” in the city of Wuhan, where 27 people had been infected till then. Read more

‘We won’t need to talk while batting’: Virat Kohli names 2 batsmen he loves batting with in Instagram live with Kevin Pietersen

Fitness is the top-most criteria for Virat Kohli the cricketer. It was therefore, not at all a surprise when he revealed that he enjoys batting with those who can run fast between the wickets. Read more

Social Distancing Guide: 5 ways to avoid getting bored in your relationship during lockdown

During the current lockdown scenario amidst the coronavirus crisis, it’s easy to get into a rut and forget about having fun once you’ve been in a relationship for some time. Read more

Disney+ Hotstar launched in India: 5 Things you should know about it

Disney has finally launched its video streaming service, Disney+ in India. The service was launched in the country as Disney+ Hotstar and it brings the best content from the two video streaming platforms to the Indian users. Read more

Anushka Sharma interrupts Virat Kohli’s live chat with Kevin Pietersen: ‘Chalo chalo dinner time’

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer husband Virat Kohli may be under lockdown but she is making sure they stick to their time table. On Thursday, Virat joined former England batsman Kevin Pietersen in an Instagram Live video session where both the cricketers discussed a range of topics. However, Anushka made sure Virat ended his chat in time for dinner. Read more

