‘We don’t even need to talk’: Virat Kohli names 2 batsmen he loves batting with in Instagram live with Kevin Pietersen

cricket

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 08:22 IST

Fitness is the top-most criteria for Virat Kohli the cricketer. It was therefore, not at all a surprise when he revealed that he enjoys batting with those who can run fast between the wickets. When asked to name a batsmen he loves to bat with in the middle, the India captain took two names - former India captain MS Dhoni and former South Africa superstar AB de Villiers. Kohli was answering questions of former England batsman Kevin Pietersen in a live chat show on the latter’s Instagram handle. (Catch Highlights Kohli-Pietersen Instagram Live)

“I enjoy batting with those who can run fast with me. So it has to be MS when we play for India and AB when we play in the IPL for RCB. We don’t even talk while we are batting,” Kohli said during an Instagram live hosted by Pietersen.

Kohli had made his debut under MS Dhoni in 2008 in Sri Lanka. He also holds the record of scoring 19 hundreds under Dhoni, which is the most by any Indian player under a captain.

As far as Kohli’s partnership with de Villiers is concerned, the bond started when the South Africa was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2011 edition of IPL. The due have played 9 seasons together for RCB.

Kohli also mentioned he would never even think of sledging de Villiers as it may sour their personal relationship.

Pietersen had previously hosted India’s limited-overs vice captain Rohit Sharma at a time all are indoors due to the 21-day lockdown in the country to battle coronavirus pandemic.

Kohli also spoke about the Indian cricket team being one of the best fielding sides in the world and how he got that culture in the side.

“I was lucky to be in the centre of transition. I got to see what we were lacking and what the world was doing and we needed to catch up. So I was lucky to play with players who were on same page,” Kohli said.

The pair also went down memory lane to talk about their days playing together for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2009 and 2010.

“Right from 2009-10 we had amazing fun at RCB. We hit off well from Day 1. You came in as the big KP a star. We had a gun team with Kallis, Boucher, Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid,” Kohli said.

RCB have reached three finals but have never won an IPL. Kohli, as captain of the side, said he feels they deserved a title but added he is not obsessed to win one with the franchise.

“We have reached three finals but haven’t won. We deserve to win a title. At RCB, we get talked about so much as we had stars. The more you think (about winning the IPL), the more it keeps running away from you. There have been added pressure lately but we need to just enjoy and not take pressure.”

(With IANS inputs)