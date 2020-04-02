‘We deserve to win title’ - Virat Kohli opens on up on RCB’s run in IPL

cricket

India captain Virat Kohli, who also leads Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League, opened up on his franchise’ inability to win the title in 13 years and said that his side deserved to win one at least. Speaking in a candid interview to former England captain Kevin Pietersen on Instagram Live, the RCB skipper said that his side managed to reach three finals.

“We have reached three finals but haven’t won. We deserve to win a title. At RCB, we get talked about so much as we had stars. The more you think (about winning the IPL), the more it keeps running away from you. There have been added pressure lately but we need to just enjoy and not take pressure.”

He further went on to talk about the big names at RCB over the years and said that he got along well with everyone from the day 1. “Right from 2009-10 we had amazing fun at RCB. We hit off well from Day 1. You came in as the big KP a star. We had a gun team with Kallis, Boucher, Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid,” Kohli said.

On being asked who would he call as his best batting partner, Kohli named former India captain MS Dhoni and his RCB teammate, AB de Villiers.

“I enjoy batting with those who can run fast with me. So it has to be MS when we play for India together and AB when we play in the IPL for RCB. We don’t even talk while we are batting,” he said.

Pietersen had previously hosted India’s limited-overs vice captain Rohit Sharma at a time all are indoors due to the 21-day lockdown in the country to battle coronavirus pandemic. Kohli also spoke about the Indian cricket team being one of the best fielding sides in the world and how he got that culture in the side.

“I was lucky to be in the centre of transition. I got to see what we were lacking and what the world was doing and we needed to catch up. So I was lucky to play with plyeers who were on same page,” he said.

