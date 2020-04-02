e-paper
Home / Cricket / Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant enjoy own banter as Virat Kohli chats with Kevin Pietersen

Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant enjoy own banter as Virat Kohli chats with Kevin Pietersen

Pietersen has been interviewing cricketers since the past week and has thus far spoken to Rohit Sharma and Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad and the latest episode featured Virat Kohli.

cricket Updated: Apr 02, 2020 20:22 IST
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
A screen grab from the conversation between Virat Kohli and Kevin Pietersen.
Yuzvendra Chahal and Rishabh Pant were having their own banter in the comments section of Kevin Pietersen’s interview with Virat Kohli on Instagram. Pietersen has been interviewing cricketers since the past week and has thus far spoken to Rohit Sharma and Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad.

Wicketkeeper Pant had asked if he could join the conversation in the comment section. When both Pietersen and Kohli did not seem to have taken notice of it, Chahal commented, “Hi Rishab how are u bro our unique comment ignored by 2 legends so we both talk to each other (sic.)”

The banter continued after that with Pant saying, “Virat sir hie toh bol (sic.)” Chahal then replied, “Pant le bhai hi hi and hi.” Pant continued to seek Kohli and Pietersen’s attention though, asking them to take his name. Chahal then commented on the glass that Pietersen was holding, “Oh bhai beer glass mein water Kp sir you are a legend (sic.)”

Cricketers have been making do with interacting with fans and with each other on social media with almost all professional matches coming to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hindustantimes

The pandemic has claimed nearly 50,000 lives worldwide. It has led to the sporting calendar in general largely coming to a standstill.

In cricket, South Africa’s tour to India, New Zealand’s tour of Australia, England’s tour of Sri Lanka and the final leg of Bangladesh’s tour of Pakistan have all been postponed. While a deadline of April 15 was set for the Indian Premier League to start, the lockdown in India due to the pandemic has put it under a cloud of uncertainty.

