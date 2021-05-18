News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am: Portals of Badrinath temple reopened on Tuesday and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Badrinath temple in Uttarakhand opens portals, day after Kedarnath

The portals of the holy Badrinath temple in Uttarakhand were reopened in the early morning hours of Tuesday, a day after the Kedarnath shrine in the hill state, too, reopened with strict protocols due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

PM Modi to interact with state, district officials on Covid-19 management

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday interact with field officials from states and districts to know about their experience in handling the Covid-19 situation.

India calls for end to violence in Israel, Gaza

India has strongly condemned all acts of violence and provocation in the Gaza conflict and called for immediate de-escalation while urging Israel and Palestinian authorities to immediately resume dialogue to find a lasting solution.

After Maruti, Hero MotoCorp too extends production shutdown amid Covid surge

World's largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has decided to extend shutdown across its facilities which had begun in April. The decision comes as the country is still trying to cope with the surge in Covid-19 cases in the past few weeks.

‘He batted as he does for Australia’: Sunil Gavaskar names RCB’s surprise package in IPL 2021

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore looked completely different in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Unlike the previous editions, they posed serious threats to the opponents this year. They had a terrific start to their campaign as they experienced a defeat after winning five games in a row. Unfortunately, the season was suspended after several players and support staff tested positive to Covid-19.

Amitabh Bachchan's Janak flooded as Cyclone Tauktae hits Mumbai, shelters for staff blown away

Amitabh Bachchan's office, named Janak, was flooded Monday night when Cyclone Tauktae hit Mumbai, the actor revealed in his latest blog entry. He also said that he offered his own collection of team Tshirts of Abhishek Bachchan's Pink Panthers team to the staff members who got drenched while repairing the damages.

Millennial pop icon Ariana Grande marries beau Dalton Gomez in intimate ceremony

Ariana Grande is a newlywed. A representative for the singer confirmed that she recently married real estate agent Dalton Gomez.

Watch: Israel forces release more airstrike videos as Gaza tension continues

Amid Israel-Palestine tension, Israel military released more footage of airstrikes in Gaza. Israel claimed to have targeted a key Hamas facility. Hamas is a militant group which wants Islamist Palestinian state.