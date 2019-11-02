News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 AM: WhatsApp says it ‘notified govt about security issue in May’ and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 08:59 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 9 am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Notified govt about security issue in May’: WhatsApp on snooping row

WhatsApp said on Friday it had notified relevant Indian and international government authorities about the security issue in May, a day the government sought an explanation from the Facebook-owned company. Read more.

BJP faces pressure to repeat 2014 Lok Sabha performance in Jharkhand polls

The Election Commission of India on Friday announced elections to the legislative assembly of Jharkhand, polling for which will be held in five phases between November 30 and December 20, and the results declared three days later on December 23. This will be the fourth assembly election in the state after it was created in 2000. Read more.

BJP’s Maharashtra strategy could be guided by past experience| Analysis

The rotational arrangement for the chief minister’s office the Shiv Sena is seeking in Maharashtra has been tried before with limited success in Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh (UP). The stakeholders kept their part of the bargain only in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) when it was a full-fledged state of the Union. Readmore.

Cloud cover, farm fires, Diwali pollution: Why Delhi is gasping for breath

Delhi has become prey to a vicious circle of cloud cover, diffused sunlight and smoke coming from the stubble-burning regions of Punjab and Haryana — and this is what has pushed up pollution levels in the national capital into the emergency zone, experts say. Read more.

‘Not sure about good of Twitter’: Tesla chief Elon Musk says he’s going offline

Elon Musk is going offline from Twitter after questioning “the good” of the social networking site. “Not sure about good of Twitter,” the Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer tweeted on Friday, following up with “going offline.”Read more.

‘Disappointed by our performance’ - India coach Graham Reid after 4-2 win over Russia

A look at the players from both the camps after India defeated Russia 4-2 in the first men’s Olympics qualifier at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, would suggest a different result, altogether. Read more.

Happy birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Actor meets fans outside Mannat at midnight, Karan Johar calls him ‘my older brother for life’

Wishes are pouring in for Shah Rukh Khan, who celebrates his 54th birthday on Saturday. The first Bollywood celebrity to wish him was none other than his long time best friend and filmmaker, Karan Johar. Read more.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 08:59 IST