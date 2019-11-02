‘Disappointed by our performance’ - India coach Graham Reid after 4-2 win over Russia

other-sports

A look at the players from both the camps after India defeated Russia 4-2 in the first men’s Olympics qualifier at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, would suggest a different result, altogether. While the Indians looked a little deflated, the Russians were brimming with pride. As Indian players took a victory lap around the stadium, applauding the crowd that remained silent for the most part of the game, a happy-looking Russina team walked by the media personnel in the designated mixed zone, waving and clapping.

Just over five months ago, India had defeated Russia 10-0 at the same ground in FIH Series Finals. Many believed the World No. 5 would hand a similar result to the World No. 2, with the home advantage in their corner. But a spirited show from Russia on Friday, especially a tactical defensive performance, posed some serious question marks in front of the home team.

India coach Graham Reid was the first one to accept his team was not the best on the field, despite winning the match by two-goal margin. “ am a little disappointed with our performance. We didn’t have enough players at their best. That’s why we struggled. Full credit to Russia. They trapped us all night,” he said at the mixed zone.

At the press conference about 15 minutes later, he said he had a word with the team about the game. “I have spoken to the guys on our performance, and I expect there would be a reaction, tomorrow.” On being asked what did he say to the players, he added: “I just asked them who can play better tomorrow. They all put their hands, so they will have the opportunity to show how India can actually play.”

But while India’s post-match conference was all-business, the mood was considerably lighter during Russia’s pre-match conference. Unlike India’s captain Manpreet Singh, who gave the presser a miss, Russia captain Denis Shchipachev joined coach Vladimir Konkin and Team Manager Arkadii Kondratev in the conference room. There were smiles on their faces as they talked about their impressive performance. There was even laughter in the room from everyone when coach Konkin denied to discuss team’s pre-match plans for India, describing it as “private information”.

On the possibilities of a shootout on Saturday with just a two-goal difference, the enthusiastic Russian captain Shchipachev promised to chase down the deficit. “We are still in the game, and we promise you we will chase down India and hopefully push the match to a shoot-out.” There was another promise of a ‘dance performance’ from coach Konkin - “If we qualify, I would dance for you,” he promised the media room.

Whether anyone would get to witness Konkin’s dance or not remains to be seen. But certainly Reid would be hoping to change the mood of the two camps with a better performance from his team in the 2nd qualifying match which takes place Saturday evening.

