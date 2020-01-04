News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: Air India would continue to fly, rumours of shutdown baseless, says chief Ashwani Lohani and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 21:03 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Air India would continue to fly, rumours of shutdown baseless, says chief Ashwani Lohani

Amid privatisation talks of national carrier Air India, its chairman and managing director Ashwani Lohani on Saturday said the airline would continue to fly and also expand. Read more.

‘Ask Donald Trump’: TMC junks BJP’s factory-blast probe demand, Governor takes it seriously

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has called for an “intense expert probe” in Naihati illegal-factory blast that killed four people on Friday, following the BJP’s demand for an investigation by the National Investigation Agency. Read more.

Thousands swarm Hyderabad roads to participate in ‘Million March’ against CAA

Holding the tricolour in their hands and raising slogans, thousands of people, including Muslims, marched on the streets in Hyderabad city in protest against the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register. Read more.

Three Bengal transport buses torched after student dies in accident, four arrested

Three state transport buses were set on fire and several more ransacked by a mob in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal after a 17-year-old girl was run over by a North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) bus on Saturday morning. Read more.

‘Rowdy behaviour, unpardonable’: Bishan Bedi slams Shubman Gill, wants him removed as India A captain

Legendary India cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi on Saturday tore into Shubman Gill for having an argument with the on-field umpire and eventually forcing him to overturn a decision in a Ranji trophy match against Delhi at Mohali on Friday. Read more.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap, daughter Varushka swim with sharks in the Bahamas

Tahira Kashyap is exploring her adventurous side on her vacation in the Bahamas. She shared a video of her and daughter Varushka fearlessly swimming with sharks and wrote, “Swimming with the sharks! The girls are clearly more adventurous in our family. Watch video here.