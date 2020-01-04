e-paper
Air India would continue to fly, rumours of shutdown baseless, says chief Ashwani Lohani

Rumours about Air India shutting down or closing operations baseless, said Ashwani Lohani.

india Updated: Jan 04, 2020 21:17 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
An Air India Airbus A320neo plane takes off in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo
Amid privatisation talks of the national carrier Air India, its chairman and managing director Ashwani Lohani on Saturday said the airline would continue to fly and also expand. Lohani, in a tweet, said that the “ rumours about Air India shutting down or closing operations baseless.”

“Rumours regarding Air India shutting down or closing operations are all baseless. Air India would continue to fly and also expand and there should be no cause for concern whatsoever to travellers, corporates or agents. Air India the national carrier is still the biggest airline of India,” the Air India Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) tweeted.

 

Lohani’s statement came weeks after he told the Civil Aviation Ministry that the carrier’s financial situation was “grossly untenable” for sustaining operations.

“It also needs appreciation that the overall financial situation is grossly untenable and the airline may not be able to sustain physical operations in the absence of immediate government intervention and support that we have been repeatedly requesting for in the recent past.” said the CMD in a letter to the ministry last month.

Ashwani Lohani’s statement also came two days after the civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri met with Air India’s employees and reassured them that the national carrier will be operational till its privatisation process is complete.

13 employee unions met aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday to make sure their interests are protected in the disinvestment process.

During the meeting, Puri said the ministry would need employees’ cooperation during the process and ensured help with pending dues. An airline official close to the developments said the minister made it known that the airline cannot survive without privatisation.

The government-run airline has around 14,000 employees and the unions have been opposing divestment of its stake to private players.

‘Govt should press for arrest’: Sonia Gandhi on Pak gurdwara attack case
Air India would continue to fly, rumours of shutdown baseless, says chief
Thousands swarm Hyderabad roads to participate in ‘Million March’ against CAA
Will make Delhi roads like that of London, Tokyo if re-elected: Arvind Kejriwal
Malinga explains why Bumrah could ‘struggle’ after return from injury
“Have never been afraid of getting trolled’: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan
‘Still curse Greg Chappell...’:Fans react after Irfan Pathan calls it a day
Proof of minorities’ state: Hardeep Puri justifies CAA through Nankana incident
