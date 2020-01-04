e-paper
‘Rowdy behaviour unpardonable,’ Bishan Bedi slams Shubman Gill, wants him removed as India A captain

Bishan Singh Bedi slammed Shubman Gill for his rowdy and unpardonable behavior in a Ranji Trophy encounter between Delhi and Punjab.

cricket Updated: Jan 04, 2020 17:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Legendary India cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi on Saturday tore into Shubman Gill for having an argument with the on-field umpire and eventually forcing him to overturn a decision in a Ranji trophy match against Delhi at Mohali on Friday. Bedi termed Gill’s behaviour as ‘rowdy’ and ‘unpardonable.’

“This kind of rowdy behaviour by anyone is unpardonable-least o all by proposed Capt of India A,” tweeted Bedi when asked by a senior journalist to react on the incident.

Also Read: Irfan Pathan announces retirement from all forms of cricket

On Friday, Gill refused to leave the crease after he was adjudged caught-behind by slow-medium bowler Subodh Bhati. An argument with the umpire followed and the batsman was reinstated after a discussion between the on-field officials.

Gill was batting on 10 then. He didn’t last long as he edged one off Simarjeet Singh to Anuj Rawat for 23 off 41 balls with the team’s score on 60.

Bedi also hinted that Gill should be removed from captaincy of India A till the match referee takes an official “Let a more balanced person lead India A before the referee’s intimidated to decision on it,” Bedi’s tweet read.

 

Gill has been named the captain of India A for the limited overs leg of the New Zealand tour later this month. “No matter how talented no player was ever bigger than the game-example needs setting,” Bedi added.

Showing dissent to the umpire’s decision is a breach of the ‘Code of Conduct’ and there is a possibility that match referee P Ranganathan will have a word with the player. He could either be let off with a warning or charged with a Level 1 offence.

Gill’s argument with the umpire had also caused a stoppage in play for at least 10 minutes.

