‘Still curse Greg Chappell for ruining such a talent’: Fans react after Irfan Pathan calls it a day

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 18:50 IST

As Irfan Pathan decided to call time on his illustrious career, fans took to social media to laud the cricketer who was once touted as the natural heir to Kapil Dev’s throne. Injuries and mismanagement stopped his career mid-way and he never could fulfil his immense potential. Despite this, Irfan retires as cult hero and T20 World Cup winner which is bound to put him among the greats of India cricket. In total, he featured in 120 ODIs, 29 Tests and 24 T20Is for India in a career that spanned over 15 years.

Fans thronged to social media to pay tribute of one of India’s top all-rounders ever as he put the curtains down on a fascinating career.

I still curse Greg Chappell for ruining such a talent. Irfan Pathan could have become one of the best Swing bowlers. Trying to make him an all-rounder was a pathetic decision. All the best @IrfanPathan sir for your future endeavors. I still remember your that spell against PAK. https://t.co/PO8jDoAcUF — Arsena (@MyLuvArsenal) January 4, 2020

There were two Irfan Pathan.

Irfan before Greg Chappell.

Irfan after Greg Chapell.

Former could have emulated Wasim Akram. — Nitish Kumar (@nitbhu10) January 4, 2020

After initial spark ,he lost his caliber post-Greg chappel’s coaching ...since 2006-07.Niether remained a good batsmen ...lost his pace & penetrative bowling..remained a shadow of his own-self at a pretty young age ...very early in his career — 👓 Critic🗝 (@critiqu_k) January 4, 2020

First Retirement Of The Week, of The Month, Of The Year, Of The Decade .



Thanks @IrfanPathan for great Memory

I still Remember your Hat-trick Against Pakistan in test .

Congratulations for successful career — Lutfullah Sediqi (@imlutfullah) January 4, 2020

#irfanpathan, will be remembered as an excellent swing bowler destroyed by Greg Chapel in search of an all rounder. Thank you for your service Irfan. Have a good life off the field. — RaVi RaNjAn SiNgH🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@ravi_for_you) January 4, 2020

One of my childhood hero #irfanpathan retires ! Once highly rated all-rounder, even compared with Legend Kapil Dev. Injuries laid his career down. Great talent ! Thank you @IrfanPathan 🙏 for your service to the nation. #JaiHind 🇮🇳 — Arun Ramesh 🇮🇳 (@arun10venkat) January 4, 2020

“I am announcing retirement from all forms of cricket. I have been fortunate to share the dressing room with greats of the game like (Sourav) Ganguly, (Rahul) Dravid and (VVS) Laxman. I am calling time on my career,” Irfan said during a show on Star Sports.

“I would like to thank my family for providing much-needed support. I would like to thank my fans. They have always hoped for my comeback. Their support has kept me going,” he added.

Irfan made his Test debut against Australia in Adelaide in 2003 and scalped 100 wickets in the longest format. He also became the second Indian after Harbhajan Singh to take a Test hat-trick following his first-over heroics against Pakistan In Karachi in 2006.

Irfan’s biggest contribution to Indian cricket arguably came in the shortest format as he was named the man of the match in the final of ICC World T20 against Pakistan in 2007.