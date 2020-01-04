e-paper
Saturday, Jan 04, 2020
Home / Cricket / 'Still curse Greg Chappell for ruining such a talent': Fans react after Irfan Pathan calls it a day

‘Still curse Greg Chappell for ruining such a talent’: Fans react after Irfan Pathan calls it a day

Irfan Pathan retirement: Fans thronged to social media to pay tribute of one of India’s greatest ever all-rounders as he put the curtains down on a fascinating career.  

cricket Updated: Jan 04, 2020 18:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of former India captain Sourav Ganguly (L) with Irfan Pathan.
File image of former India captain Sourav Ganguly (L) with Irfan Pathan.(Twitter Image)
         

As Irfan Pathan decided to call time on his illustrious career, fans took to social media to laud the cricketer who was once touted as the natural heir to Kapil Dev’s throne. Injuries and mismanagement stopped his career mid-way and he never could fulfil his immense potential. Despite this, Irfan retires as cult hero and T20 World Cup winner which is bound to put him among the greats of India cricket. In total, he featured in 120 ODIs, 29 Tests and 24 T20Is for India in a career that spanned over 15 years.

Also Read: Irfan Pathan announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Fans thronged to social media to pay tribute of one of India’s top all-rounders ever as he put the curtains down on a fascinating career.  

 

 

 

 

 

 

“I am announcing retirement from all forms of cricket. I have been fortunate to share the dressing room with greats of the game like (Sourav) Ganguly, (Rahul) Dravid and (VVS) Laxman. I am calling time on my career,” Irfan said during a show on Star Sports.

Also Read: As Irfan announces retirement, relive his historic hat-trick against Pak

“I would like to thank my family for providing much-needed support. I would like to thank my fans. They have always hoped for my comeback. Their support has kept me going,” he added.

Irfan made his Test debut against Australia in Adelaide in 2003 and scalped 100 wickets in the longest format. He also became the second Indian after Harbhajan Singh to take a Test hat-trick following his first-over heroics against Pakistan In Karachi in 2006.

Also Read: ‘Can’t be dependent on 2/3 guys,’ Kohli wants middle-order to step up

Irfan’s biggest contribution to Indian cricket arguably came in the shortest format as he was named the man of the match in the final of ICC World T20 against Pakistan in 2007.

