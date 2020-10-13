News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: At least 5 killed after heavy rain pummels Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and all the latest news

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 20:51 IST

At least 5 killed in 48 hours after heavy rain batters Andhra, Telangana

At least five people died after heavy rain pummelled Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal in the last two days.

Virat Kohli’s lady luck, Anushka Sharma’s navy blue dress look is super affordable at Rs 2000. Get the look

Anushka Sharma's maternity wardrobe looks so comfortable that those of us nursing our Covid-19 bellies could take a tip or two from the mom to be about how to look good during the pandemic. Anushka's recent appearance at the IPL 2020's Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore made headlines for more than a few reasons.

‘What a brave little man,’ say netizens after video shows boy trying to protect mother during home invasion

A little boy in the US is winning praise from people online because of a video which shows him trying to save his mother from armed robbers during a home invasion. A video of the incident was shared on Facebook by South Bend Police Department asking if anyone could help identify the suspects in the video.

Evil Eye movie review: Scariest thing about Priyanka Chopra-produced Amazon horror film are the Indian accents

For a culture that is so reliant on religious superstition, it's surprising how hesitant Indians are about making good horror movies. So, it makes sense that Evil Eye, despite being a story rooted in desi culture, is made for (and by) the diaspora.

WATCH | Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Biggini’ shoot in Maldives along with sisters Shagun, Evania and beau Mathias Boe will crack you up

Taapsee Pannu, boyfriend Mathias Boe and her sisters Evania and Shagun, are living it up in the Maldives, and their posts and videos make it seem like they are quite a fun bunch. Taapsee who has been giving all of our cooped up souls such jealousy with her scenic posts, the chill vibes of the island and her to-die for vacation wardrobe that even Neena Gupta couldn't help but comment on how great Taapsee was looking.

Watch: 2 top ministers meet farmers as anti-farm law protests continue

The Union government continued its attempts to try and convince farmers that 3 recently passed agriculture reform laws are in their interest. Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met farmers as protests against the legislation continued. Representatives of NITI Aayog, NAFED, Ayurvet, and National Seed Association were reportedly present at the meeting. Meanwhile, demonstrations like ‘rail roko’ by farmers continued, especially in Punjab. Farmers fear that the new laws are a precursor to the scrapping of the minimum support price (MSP) regime. The government has denied any such intentions, claiming that the reforms aim to liberate farmers from the grip of middlemen and mandis. Watch the full video for more.