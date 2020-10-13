e-paper
WATCH | Taapsee Pannu's 'Biggini' shoot in Maldives along with sisters Shagun, Evania and beau Mathias Boe will crack you up

WATCH | Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Biggini’ shoot in Maldives along with sisters Shagun, Evania and beau Mathias Boe will crack you up

In her latest post, Taapsee Pannu, made a fun video of herself along with sisters Shagun, Evania and boyfriend Mathias Boe to the sound of a video made by Rasode Me Kaun Tha fame’s Yashraj Mukhate. And this is a ‘biggini’ shoot you can’t miss, take a look...

fashion-and-trends Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 17:05 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal
Edited by: Alfea Jamal
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Taapsee along with sisters Evania and Shagun in a still from the video
Taapsee along with sisters Evania and Shagun in a still from the video(Instagram)
         

Taapsee Pannu, boyfriend Mathias Boe and her sisters Evania and Shagun, are living it up in the Maldives, and their posts and videos make it seem like they are quite a fun bunch. Taapsee who has been giving all of our cooped up souls such jealousy with her scenic posts, the chill vibes of the island and her to-die for vacation wardrobe that even Neena Gupta couldn’t help but comment on how great Taapsee was looking.

In her latest post the Thappad actor made a fun video of herself along with her travel companions dancing to the sound of a viral video made by the guy who is responsible for making television soap Saath Nibhana Saathiya’s dialogue ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ go viral because of his super fun edit. However, this new video by Yashraj Mukhate is based of the lines from another TV show, this being a dating show where people catch cheating partners, and in that the lady in the video says ‘biggini’ instead of bikini, and you guessed it, the whole video is hilarious. Taapsee took to her Instagram and posted the video where the four are dancing and vibing, she wrote, “So what did Pannus do in Maldives ??? .... #BigginiShoot #BigginiShootWithPannus @shagun_pannu @evaniapannu Feat @mathias.boe... And @yashrajmukhate you the Star!!!”

 

Taapsee mentioned that the video was shot at their gorgeous Taj Villa, and the video has since gone viral garnering over 834,987 views and over 200 thousand likes within just a day of posting, and several celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar, Saqib Saleem, Kajal Aggarwal seem to be fans of Taapsee’s version of Yashraj Mukhate’s funny edit. On the professional front, Taapsee Pannu has a few upcoming projects including Haseen Dillruba, Jana Gana Mana and Rashmi Rocket, for which she will resume shooting after her picturesque vacation.

