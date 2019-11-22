News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: In S-400 talks, US asks India to tighten security of defense technology and all the latest news at this hour

india

In S-400 talks, US asks India to tighten security of defense technology

As part of the ongoing discussions about India’s acquisition of Russian S-400 missile system, the United States has asked India to tighten its “defense technology security processes”, a senior state department official said Thursday.

Uddhav will lead alliance, says Sharad Pawar after NCP, Congress, Sena meet

Uddhav Thackeray, 59, will lead the alliance of three parties - Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress - that will stake claim to form Maharashtra’s next government, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Friday. The announcement came after a rare meeting between leaders of the three parties at Mumbai’s Nehru Centre to seal the ground rules for the alliance.

No formal information on if Nithyananda has left India: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said it does not have any formal information whether self-styled godman Nithyananda, who has been booked for kidnapping, has flown out of India.

CBI case against ex-CM Ibobi, top retd officials; recovers banned notes, 8 luxury cars

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday raided the residence of senior Congress leader and former chief minister of Manipur Okram Ibobi Singh after registering a case against him, three former chief secretaries of the state and others. The raids have been conducted in connection with alleged misappropriation of state government funds worth Rs 332 crore in the Manipur Development Society (MDS) scam, two officials familiar with the development said.

‘Eyeing alliance’: AIADMK adds political colour to Stalin visiting Kamal Haasan in hospital

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president, MK Stalin, visited actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Friday in a Chennai hospital, where he was recovering after a minor surgery on his leg to remove a Titanium plate, inserted three years ago.

