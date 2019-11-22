e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 22, 2019

Uddhav will lead alliance, says Sharad Pawar after NCP, Cong, Sena meet

The Shiv Sena, which had broken up with its ally of three decades Bharatiya Janata Party over its refusal to share the chief minister’s chair, will get to hold the top post in the government for the next five years.

india Updated: Nov 22, 2019 20:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray will head the alliance with the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray will head the alliance with the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena(PTI file photo)
         

Uddhav Thackeray, 59, will lead the alliance of three parties - Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress - that will stake claim to form Maharashtra’s next government, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Friday. The announcement came after a rare meeting between leaders of the three parties at Mumbai’s Nehru Centre to seal the ground rules for the alliance.

The Shiv Sena, which had broken up with its ally of three decades Bharatiya Janata Party over its refusal to share the chief minister’s chair, will get to hold the top post in the government for the next five years.

The alliance leaders will decide tomorrow when to seek an appointment with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to stake claim, Pawar told reporters.

Koshyari had cancelled his trip to attend a conference of governors in national capital Delhi earlier in the day after it appeared that the three parties had been able to look beyond their ideological differences for now and agree on a common agenda for the government.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which had emerged as the single largest party in last month’s state elections, hasn’t commented on the coalition government so far. Union minister Nitin Gadkari did tell off the Sena, underscoring that its decision to part ways with the BJP would hurt the Hindutva cause. Gadkari also prophesied that the freshly-minted alliance wouldn’t last more than six or eight months.

tags
top news
Uddhav will lead alliance, says Sharad Pawar after NCP, Cong, Sena meet
Uddhav will lead alliance, says Sharad Pawar after NCP, Cong, Sena meet
Maharashtra Governor cancels Delhi visit as Sena-Cong-NCP meet
Maharashtra Governor cancels Delhi visit as Sena-Cong-NCP meet
Virat Kohli achieves huge milestone in historic pink ball Test
Virat Kohli achieves huge milestone in historic pink ball Test
US shares India’s concerns on China’s One Belt One Road project: Wells
US shares India’s concerns on China’s One Belt One Road project: Wells
Just before Uddhav signs up with Cong-NCP, a public message from Gadkari
Just before Uddhav signs up with Cong-NCP, a public message from Gadkari
Sundar Pichai applauds woman who scored 0 in quantum physics exam
Sundar Pichai applauds woman who scored 0 in quantum physics exam
Saha leaves Kohli, Shastri in awe after spectacular catch - Watch
Saha leaves Kohli, Shastri in awe after spectacular catch - Watch
FASTags mandatory at toll booths from December 1: All you need to know
FASTags mandatory at toll booths from December 1: All you need to know
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News