‘Eyeing alliance’: AIADMK adds political colour to Stalin visiting Kamal Haasan in hospital

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 19:47 IST

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president, MK Stalin, visited actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Friday in a Chennai hospital, where he was recovering after a minor surgery on his leg to remove a Titanium plate, inserted three years ago. Stalin’s visit led to taunts by ruling AIADMK alleging the DMK was looking to tie-up with Haasan’s MNM. The visit comes amidst political churning in Tamil Nadu throwing up the possibility of Haasan and his celluloid rival Rajinikanth teaming up with an aim to end the dominance of two major Dravidian parties—the AIADMK and the DMK-- in the state.

A statement by Haasan’s political outfit, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), said DMK president MK Stalin, party treasurer S Duramurugan and Dravida Iyakka Tamilar Peravai president, Suba Veerapandiyan visited Kamal Haasan on Friday. It didn’t say if politics was discussed.

“The surgery was successfully done in the morning. Kamal is responding well to medication and is on rest. I thank everyone for wishing a speedy recovery to the MNM president,” said party Vice president R Mahendran.

AIADMK said the meeting was an indication that the DMK wanted to form an alliance with Haasan’s MNM.

“As Rajini and Kamal had stated that they are ready to work together in politics, DMK wants to make an alliance with these actors. Since Stalin eyes to align with the MNM, he had met Kamal in hospital,” AIADMK leader and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar told the media.

Stalin and Haasan have not enjoyed great relationship after DMK patriarch Karunanidhi’s death and the MNM chief, along with Rajinikanth, has consistently targeted the Dravidian parties as corrupt and inept and has alleged a leadership vacuum in the state.

DMK didn’t attend an all-party conference called by Kamal in May 2018 over farmers’ issues and Haasan stayed away from an event to unveil Karunanidhi statue in December that year.