News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: Kerala CM urges PM Modi for continuous supply of Covid-19 vaccines

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Vijayan writes to PM Modi; urges him for continuous supply of Covid-19 vaccines

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to take measures for a continuous supply of the vaccines against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) so that the pace of the state can fully utilise its potential to inoculate people. Read more

Delhi to begin unlocking from May 31. Here’s what will be allowed

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday that the national capital will start lifting lockdown measures gradually from Monday, May 31. Read more

Few players in condition to play three games in 12 days: India head football coach Igor Stimac

Ruing the lack of preparation ahead of India’s remaining games in the World Cup qualifiers, head coach Igor Stimac said the target remains qualification for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup. India are scheduled to play Qatar on June 3, Bangladesh on June 7 and Afghanistan of June 15. Read more

Spotify India announces ‘Ruk Jaana Nahi’ series to highlight Covid-19 stories

Spotify has announced a limited video and audio series titled ‘Ruk Jaana Nahi’ to highlight stories from good samaritans during the Covid-19 pandemic. The series will feature a total 8 episodes, and it will be hosted by Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao. Read more

Watch: Water enters hospitals in Bihar’s Gaya, Hajipur after heavy rainfall

As Cyclone Yaas weakened over Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh, some hospitals in Bihar were partially flooded. Watch more