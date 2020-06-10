News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: Maharashtra’s tally past 94,000 after new surge in cases and all the latest news

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 20:52 IST

Another new high of Covid-19 cases takes Maharashtra’s tally past 94,000

Maharashtra recorded its highest single day jump in Covid-19 cases with 3,254 new cases on Wednesday as the state’s tally soared to stand at 94,041. It also recorded 149 casualties taking the death toll to 3,438, the state health department said.

In Nepal’s map tactics, a reflection of China’s growing footprint in Kathmandu

As Nepal’s parliament took the first step on Tuesday to formalise the country’s new political map that has set up a row with India, foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali made another request to New Delhi for dialogue.

Jewels worth Rs 1,350 crore brought back from Nirav Modi’s Hong Kong godown

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said it had brought back 108 entities belonging to Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi including polished diamonds, silver jewellery and pearls worth Rs 1,350 crore of declared value from Hong Kong.

Never coined Corona Express, people did: Mamata Banerjee on attack by Amit Shah

A day after Union home minister Amit Shah took a jibe at West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for dubbing Shramik Special trains as “Corona Express”, Banerjee on Wednesday issued a rejoinder saying that the term was not her coinage and she was merely voicing the people’s opinion.

NIA solves mystery of 4 missing hard disks from INS Vikrant, arrests 2 men

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested two persons from Bihar in connection with the last year’s theft of four hard disks and other equipment related to sensitive data from INS Vikrant, the country’s first indigenously-built aircraft carrier, which is being readied in Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) for its commissioning next year.

Sourav hardly showed emotions, Virat’s aggression is controlled: Former quick weighs in on Ganguly and Kohli’s captaincy styles

Venkatesh Prasad has drawn parallels between the captaincy styles of former India captain Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli, calling the current India skipper extremely passionate. Prasad, the last leg of whose career was under Ganguly, reckons there are similarities between the two captains, but pointed out he never saw his former captain show the kind of aggression Kohli does.

Malaika Arora’s building sealed after resident tests positive for Covid-19

Television personality Malaika Arora’s building in Mumbai has been made a containment zone after a resident tested positive for the coronavirus. The building was sealed on June 8, Hindustan Times can independently confirm.

Asus TUF Gaming A15 laptop review: Making things ‘TUF’ for rivals

Usually, the limelight is on the performance when we talk about gaming laptops, but with TUF A15, the portability and build factors are enhanced as well. We used the TUF A15 for over a week, playing graphic-heavy games for hours, and lots more. Here are our key takeaways.

Living the kaftan life

Kaftan or caftan has become the new summer essential for our style mavens during the quarantine. And vouching for this trend are the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora and Sonam K Ahuja, who all are seen lazing around their home in these easy-breezy and comfy kaftans.

