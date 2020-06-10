e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 10, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Another new high of Covid-19 cases takes Maharashtra’s tally past 94,000

Another new high of Covid-19 cases takes Maharashtra’s tally past 94,000

Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra continue to grow in large numbers almost daily.

india Updated: Jun 10, 2020 20:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Health workers conducting Covid-19 tests in Mumbai’s Dharavi slums on Wednesday.
Health workers conducting Covid-19 tests in Mumbai’s Dharavi slums on Wednesday.(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
         

Maharashtra recorded its highest single day jump in Covid-19 cases with 3,254 new cases on Wednesday as the state’s tally soared to stand at 94,041.

It also recorded 149 casualties taking the death toll to 3,438, the state health department said.

Of the new infections, 1,567 were from Mumbai taking total cases in the city to 52,667. Mumbai’s tally alone is bigger than any other state. It also recorded 97 fatalities.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage.

A total of 44,517 people who had tested positive for Covid-19 have been discharged so far. There are 46,074, active cases while 5,93,784 people have been tested so far.

tags
top news
Arvind Kejriwal meets Amit Shah, discusses Covid-19 situation in Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal meets Amit Shah, discusses Covid-19 situation in Delhi
In Karnataka, Congress to approach court over DK Shivakumar’s swearing in
In Karnataka, Congress to approach court over DK Shivakumar’s swearing in
In Nepal’s map tactics, a reflection of China’s growing footprint in Kathmandu
In Nepal’s map tactics, a reflection of China’s growing footprint in Kathmandu
Jewels worth Rs 1,350 crore brought back from Nirav Modi’s Hong Kong godown
Jewels worth Rs 1,350 crore brought back from Nirav Modi’s Hong Kong godown
2 men engaged for painting job stole 4 hard disks from INS Vikrant, caught: NIA
2 men engaged for painting job stole 4 hard disks from INS Vikrant, caught: NIA
Never coined Corona Express, people did: Mamata Banerjee on attack by Amit Shah
Never coined Corona Express, people did: Mamata Banerjee on attack by Amit Shah
Enough is enough: Bravo joins Sammy and Gayle against racism
Enough is enough: Bravo joins Sammy and Gayle against racism
HT Salutes: Ameena, an Anganwadi worker feeding hundreds of migrant labourers
HT Salutes: Ameena, an Anganwadi worker feeding hundreds of migrant labourers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Arvind KejriwalCovid-19 DelhiPetrol Price

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In