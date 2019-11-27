News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 PM: Pragya Thakur calls Nathuram Godse a ‘deshbhakt’ in Parliament and all the latest news

india

Now in Lok Sabha, Pragya Thakur calls Nathuram Godse a ‘deshbhakt’

BJP member Pragya Thakur referred to Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse as a “deshbhakt” during a debate in Lok Sabha, triggering a protest by opposition members.

China now has most diplomatic posts in the world, India ranked 12th

China now has more diplomatic posts across the world than the US, a marker of its growing international clout and ambition, an Australian think tank said Wednesday. China’s expansion in worldwide diplomatic presence has come partly at the expense of Taiwan, a self-governing democracy, which Beijing says is a breakaway province.

26/11 anniversary: Pakistan slammed in London and Washington for sponsoring terror

Protests were held in the United Kingdom and in the United States slamming Pakistan’s hand in the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai that killed 166 people, including several foreigners. A team of 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, trained and supported by the Pakistan army, attacked several high-profile targets and held India’s financial capital hostage for three days in 2008.

A protectee rides bike at 100 km/hr, Amit Shah tells Lok Sabha. BJP sets up a Twitter quiz

Home Minister Amit Shah launched a sharp counter-offensive at the Congress on Wednesday over criticism that political vendetta had driven the move to replace the Gandhi family’s SPG security cover with the CRPF. “There are some protectees… They ride expensive bikes at 100 km/hr in Lutyens’ Delhi,” Shah said, leading to cheers from the treasury benches in the Parliament.

Shiv Sena to have 15 ministers in Maharashtra, Deputy CM’s post for NCP: Report

The Shiv Sena will have 15 ministers in Uddhav Thackeray’s council of ministers in Maharashtra while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will get the deputy chief minister’s post and 13 other ministerial berths, sources said according to ANI.

MS Dhoni picks ‘Vande Mataram’ chant during 2011 World Cup final in best moments of career

Dhoni, who launched two limited editions watches of “Panerai” at Mumbai the best moments of his career.

“There are two incidents I would like to mention over here. So after the 2007 (T20) World Cup, we came back to India and had an open bus ride and we were standing at the Marine Drive (in Mumbai). It was jam-packed all around and people had come out of their cars,” said Dhoni.

Sara Ali Khan politely dodges overeager fans at airport, internet calls her ‘most decent actor’. Watch

Actor Sara Ali Khan has won the internet’s heart once again by her politeness. She was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday evening when photographers caught her interaction with a few fans on camera.

