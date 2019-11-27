Sara Ali Khan politely dodges overeager fans at airport, internet calls her ‘most decent actor’. Watch

bollywood

Actor Sara Ali Khan has won the internet’s heart once again with her politeness. She was at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday evening when photographers caught her interaction with a few fans on camera.

One paparazzi video showed a some overeager fans get a little too close to the star in pursuit of some selfies. Instead of telling them to back off, Sara gave them all a smile and managed to walk away.

Sara’s followers on Instagram were left disappointed by how her fans behaved at the airport. Many even applauded Sara for her perfect reaction to the situation. “Omg what is wrong with people? No concept of personal space at all, especially the guy in blue who came too close and then the old man who was literally in her face with his cellphone,” wrote one. “The guy in blue was touching her hand..tats so cheap,” wrote another. “She’s very polite towards fans , respect their wishes, she’s really so good,” wrote another.

Sara is a fan favourite among Bollywood lovers for her quirky, fun and relatable personality. Ever since she made her debut on Koffee With Karan last year, she has been called one of the most humble star kids of her generation.

Sara made her film debut last year with Kedarnath and was seen again in Simmba. She has finished shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal sequel and is currently filming Coolie No.1 with Varun Dhawan.

Sara recently shared a childhood picture of herself, saying she has been waiting for her shot “since 2000”. Dressed in ghagra choli, and all dolled-up with earrings, the actor shared pictures of herself dressed in traditional clothes as a child. “Waiting for my shot since 2000,” she captioned the post.

