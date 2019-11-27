Shiv Sena to have 15 ministers in Maharashtra, Deputy CM’s post for NCP: Report

india

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 18:12 IST

The Shiv Sena will have 15 ministers in Uddhav Thackeray’s council of ministers in Maharashtra while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will get the deputy chief minister’s post and 13 other ministerial berths, sources said according to ANI. The Congress which is the third party in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi coalition is tipped to bag the assembly Speaker’s post and 13 ministerial berths.

Top leaders of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress met Wednesday afternoon at the YB Chavan auditorium to discuss power sharing formula after staking claim on Tuesday to form the government.

Chief minister-designate Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Ahmed Patel were present at the meeting of Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena MLAs.

Thackeray, who will take oath as the Chief Minister of the state on Thursday, met Pawar separately earlier in the day to fine tune the formation of the new council of ministers. Pawar had also met senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, K C Venugopal and others before his talks with Thackeray.

Pawar has been at the centre of government formation talks among the three parties ever since the Sena reached out to the NCP and the Congress for an alliance

Earlier in the day, pro tem Speaker Kalidas Kolambkar administered the oath to the newly-elected legislators at a special session of the legislative assembly convened by Govenor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on the orders of the Supreme Court.

On Tuesday, the top court had ordered the oath ceremony ahead of a floor test for former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis that was to be held by 5 pm Wednesday. Fadnavis chose to resign on Tuesday instead of facing a trust vote.