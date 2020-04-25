News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm|‘Strategy must’: Ashok Gehlot to Centre on getting migrant workers home and all the latest news

india

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 21:02 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Strategy must’: Ashok Gehlot to Centre on getting migrant workers home

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday reiterated and pushed for a "strategy" for smooth movement of migrant workers stranded across the country due to nationwide lockdown.

China checks on Kim Jong-un’s ill health, sends a team to North Korea

Chief ally China has sent a team including doctors to North Korea to check on its leader Kim Jong-un following reports last week that said the 36-year-old was critically ill.

Bad Education movie review: Hugh Jackman delivers acting masterclass in superb HBO satire

Bad Education makes you wonder what sort of career Hugh Jackman would've had if he hadn't been cast as Wolverine — almost by chance — 20 years ago.

Lockdown brings back 90s ki #GarmiKiChutti, and how!

The lockdown has got everyone reminiscing about the 90s. Adults are waking up to the theme song of Doordarshan's famous Mahabharat, and siblings — who are now working professionals — are back to playing chess, carrom and snakes and ladders, like they use to in their childhood.

Dad pranks kids with fake letter saying school will reopen to 7 days a week. Reactions are awesome

Kids may be missing going to school these days but telling them they may have classes on Saturday and Sunday once schools reopen won't make them happy either.

Odisha matric results to be declared within 45 days of commencement of evaluation of paper

The result of the annual matric examination of Odisha board would be announced within 45 days of the evaluation of the answer sheets of the students.

How to use Instagram’s new Challenges stickers in your stories

Instagram has launched a new 'Challenges' sticker in the Stories gallery. Starting this Saturday, Instagram is testing this feature that makes it easy to join challenges through a sticker, via the stories text tool, or from nominations from friends.

Sachin Tendulkar reveals his list of top five-allrounders

India cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who celebrated his 47th birthday, on Saturday gave a list of his top five-allrounders. While Tendulkar mentioned India's World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev in the list, he also included Pakistan's 1992 World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan in the list as well.

Covid-19: Why a vaccine is likely by end of 2020

Human safety trials of a coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University began on Thursday even as Indian company Serum Institute of India started work on making the vaccine locally so as to be ready in case the trial succeeds.