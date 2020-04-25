e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Dad pranks kids with fake letter saying school will reopen to 7 days a week. Reactions are awesome

Dad pranks kids with fake letter saying school will reopen to 7 days a week. Reactions are awesome

He was tired of his daughters playing pranks on him. So he decided to show them who the real prank master is.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 25, 2020 18:52 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
His daughter’s were of course not very happy.
His daughter’s were of course not very happy. (Twitter/@sentientbomb)
         

Kids may be missing going to school these days but telling them they may have classes on Saturday and Sunday once schools reopen won’t make them happy either. But why would you tell them such a thing, you may wonder. Well, as a wicked prank of course. No, we didn’t come up with this. A dad in the UK came up with this prank to trouble his daughters and now it’s bringing much delight to people all over Twitter.

Twitter user Schwitz was tired of his daughters playing pranks on him. So he decided to show them who the real prank master is. He came up with a fake letter from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing that since children have been missing so many school days, they’ve decided to have classes on Saturdays and Sundays to make up for lost time. He additionally added that this arrangement would go on for six months after schools reopen.

Well, how can one blame the kids into believing the news with a letter that looks like that?

Schwitz went to tweet about his daughters’ reactions to the fake letter.

To make the prank even more believable, Schwitz and his wife openly discussed what they would do with the extra time they would get once the kids have to attend school all seven days.

“You come for me with farts and paintings of pops and I will come for you kids, you will reap the fruits of what you sow. Welcome to the big leagues,” he posted in another tweet.

The children meanwhile remained worried about the new school situation. Schwitz on the other hand couldn’t decided when to tell them that the whole thing is just a prank.

The moment finally arrived when he told them who the real prank master in the house is…

The entire thread is hilarious and has collected thousands of likes and retweets.

People have also been inspired to try the trick on their own kids.

Suggestions to make the prank even better broke some people’s trust…

Others shared their own reaction to the whole prank. “This needs to be made a download for all parents to print-n-prank,” suggested a Twitter user. “Well done. I presume that they already know that the chimes on an ice cream van mean, “We’ve sold out,” don’t they?” posted another.

So what do you think about this wicked prank? Would you try this on your kids?

