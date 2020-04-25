Dad pranks kids with fake letter saying school will reopen to 7 days a week. Reactions are awesome

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 18:52 IST

Kids may be missing going to school these days but telling them they may have classes on Saturday and Sunday once schools reopen won’t make them happy either. But why would you tell them such a thing, you may wonder. Well, as a wicked prank of course. No, we didn’t come up with this. A dad in the UK came up with this prank to trouble his daughters and now it’s bringing much delight to people all over Twitter.

Twitter user Schwitz was tired of his daughters playing pranks on him. So he decided to show them who the real prank master is. He came up with a fake letter from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing that since children have been missing so many school days, they’ve decided to have classes on Saturdays and Sundays to make up for lost time. He additionally added that this arrangement would go on for six months after schools reopen.

My youngest has been banging on about "prank week" and has been royally pranking us all day.



Little does she know, her father is the prank master



Both of them panicking now, the bonus is that their sadness has brought a hush into the house. pic.twitter.com/IsI6MoZb2V — schwitz (@sentientbomb) April 21, 2020

Well, how can one blame the kids into believing the news with a letter that looks like that?

Schwitz went to tweet about his daughters’ reactions to the fake letter.

My eldest (11) has her friends on a speakerphone group chat, she’s sent it to them, words like "it’s mandatory" are being shrieked out



This is the best day ever — schwitz (@sentientbomb) April 21, 2020

To make the prank even more believable, Schwitz and his wife openly discussed what they would do with the extra time they would get once the kids have to attend school all seven days.

“You come for me with farts and paintings of pops and I will come for you kids, you will reap the fruits of what you sow. Welcome to the big leagues,” he posted in another tweet.

The children meanwhile remained worried about the new school situation. Schwitz on the other hand couldn’t decided when to tell them that the whole thing is just a prank.

They’re frantically researching it now.



I’ve told them that the government is drip feeding the letters out so there’s no loss of morale with kids pic.twitter.com/tTc4S6EoRJ — schwitz (@sentientbomb) April 21, 2020

The moment finally arrived when he told them who the real prank master in the house is…

Here’s the dumbstruck reaction to finding out that daddy is not to be trifled with in the shithousery stakes pic.twitter.com/mgCf77Ktar — schwitz (@sentientbomb) April 21, 2020

The entire thread is hilarious and has collected thousands of likes and retweets.

People have also been inspired to try the trick on their own kids.

Hahaha a friend of mine read it to her kids and filmed their reaction pic.twitter.com/koPUr0HLve — schwitz (@sentientbomb) April 21, 2020

Sent this to my brother, he was not impressed... pic.twitter.com/UC0crULRBZ — hannahoverton (@hannahoverton4) April 21, 2020

As punishment for being rude to his sister earlier, I thought I’d try your letter on my son, worked a treat! (P.s. I gave him an ice cream after to say sorry) pic.twitter.com/7PiC2LnsoD — CHUD🥃 (@unclerico1979) April 21, 2020

Suggestions to make the prank even better broke some people’s trust…

What the hell Dad? — Thomas Almond (@Thomas7301Jk) April 21, 2020

Others shared their own reaction to the whole prank. “This needs to be made a download for all parents to print-n-prank,” suggested a Twitter user. “Well done. I presume that they already know that the chimes on an ice cream van mean, “We’ve sold out,” don’t they?” posted another.

So what do you think about this wicked prank? Would you try this on your kids?