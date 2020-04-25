e-paper
Odisha matric results to be declared within 45 days of commencement of evaluation of paper

State minister of school and mass education Samir Dash on Saturday said the evaluation of the answersheets would start soon after the national lockdown ends on May 3.

Apr 25, 2020
Debabrata Mohanty
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
The matriculation examination commenced on February 19 with 5.6 lakh students appearing in 2,888 exam centres and ended on March 2.
The result of the annual matric examination of Odisha board would be announced within 45 days of the evaluation of the answer sheets of the students.

State minister of school and mass education Samir Dash on Saturday said the evaluation of the answer sheets would start soon after the national lockdown ends on May 3. The number of evaluation centres will be increased to make sure the social distancing norm is followed by teachers engaged in evaluation duty, he said. Over 15,000 teachers in 61 centres will be engaged in evaluation exercise.

Though the evaluation of the answer sheets of the annual matriculation examination conducted by Odisha Board of Secondary Education for the year 2020 started on March 18, it was stopped midway as Odisha announced lockdown to stop the spread the Covid-19 virus. Last year, the matric results were announced on May 21.

The matriculation examination commenced on February 19 with 5.6 lakh students appearing in 2,888 exam centres and ended on March 2. For the first time, BSE had installed CCTV cameras at 1000 sensitive exam centres to prevent malpractice.

