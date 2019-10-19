News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 PM: Top leaders criss-cross Haryana, Maharashtra on last day of campaign and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 21:00 IST

Top leaders criss-cross Haryana, Maharashtra on last day of campaign

Political parties pulled all stops on Saturday fielding their top leaders and star campaigners to woo voters as the campaigning for Maharashtra and Haryana assembly elections came to an end. The two states go to polls on October 21 and votes are to be counted on October 24.

UK parliament to debate Brexit deal on Monday, says House of Commons leader

The government had planned to ask lawmakers to approve the deal on Saturday but parliament instead backed a proposal to withhold support for Johnson’s Brexit deal until formal ratification legislation has passed.

"Monday's business will now be a debate on a motion relating to Section 13 (1B) of the European Union Withdrawal Act 2018," Rees-Mogg said after the vote.

Ahead of bypolls, AIADMK, DMK continue trading barbs over Jayalalithaa’s death

The ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) are involved in a spat as chiefs of both the political parties are accusing each other over the death of former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa in December 2016.

‘Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis never liked Sarfaraz Ahmed’: Moin Khan questions former skipper’s sacking

Former Pakistan wicket-keeper Moin Khan lashed out as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for their decision to sack Sarfaraz Ahmed as captain of T20I and Test sides. Test opener Azhar Ali was named as skipper in the longest format while top-order maestro Babar Azam was handed over the reigns of T20I side on Friday.

Jared Leto tried to ‘throttle’ Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker before it was made

According to the report, Leto complained to his agents to get the film, directed by Todd Phillips, called off. He asked his music manager to call Warner Bros' parent company. "The idea was to get Warners to kill the Phillips film," the report said, mentioning that the call was eventually never made by his manager, with whom Leto has since parted ways.

The subtle humour in paraprosdokians, writes Karan Thapar

Paraprosdokians is defined as a figure of speech in which the second half of a phrase or sentence is surprising or unexpected. It can be a clever form of wit or a neat way of making a dig.

I most enjoy paraprosdokians when they're used as a put down, writes Karan Thapar.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 21:00 IST