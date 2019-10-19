Ahead of bypolls, AIADMK, DMK continue trading barbs over Jayalalithaa’s death

india

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 20:33 IST

The ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) are involved in a spat as chiefs of both the political parties are accusing each other over the death of former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa in December 2016.

DMK president MK Stalin was the first to speak about the issue alleging that the mystery behind Jayalalithaa’s death has not been solved till date.

“The mystery continues regarding the death of former TN CM J Jayalalithaa. If the DMK comes to power, it will ensure a proper probe into the leader’s death,” said Stalin.

He further charged Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) for not appearing before the Single Judge Commission inquiring into the death of Jayalalithaa.

“When DMK comes to power, it will identify the mystery over Jaya’s death. OPS, who led a Dharmayuth in 2017 with a demand to find the reason for Jayalalithaa’s death has not been appearing before the retired judge Justice Aarumughaswamy inquiry commission,” Stalin said.

Countering Stalin’s charges, CM and AIADMK coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami said that the DMK was the reason for the death of Jayalalithaa.

“Since DMK approached the court against Jayalalithaa, she was stressed due to that. As the DA case was running for more than two decades, our leader was mentally and physically harassed due to the case. Also, it made her feel sick, and at a stage, she lost her life. So, DMK is the reason for the death of Jaya,” EPS said in a meeting.

The CM also referred to former Finance Minister P Chidambaram saying that Jayalalithaa’s soul has been punishing him.

“In the past, Chidambaram was the one who always criticized our leader Jayalalithaa. After the death of our leader, her soul is punishing the Congress leader. Hence, he has been spending his days in prison. After Chidambaram, Stalin will also experience similar battles,” Palaniswami said.

However, Stalin claimed that DMK has no role in the death of Jayalalithaa.

“DMK has not initiated any proceedings in Jaya’s DA case. It was BJP’s MP Subramanian Swamy who filed the petition seeking enquiry into Jaya’s assets. Later, as an opposition DMK joined as a party. As the current leadership of AIADMK is afraid to reveal the details of Jaya’s death, they are accusing the DMK. However, one day, when DMK forms the government in TN, we will properly probe the former CM’s death and will prosecute the accused,” Stalin reiterated.

Former CM Jayalalithaa was admitted in Chennai’s Apollo Hospital on September 22, 2016. After 75 days of treatment, she was declared dead on December 5, 2016. However, several sections, including the then CM OPS had doubts over the death of Jayalalithaa. As OPS led a rebel faction against Jaya’s aide VK Sasikala and EPS lead AIADMK; he demanded that EPS should expel Sasikala and form an inquiry commission to probe into Jaya’s death. EPS accepted the demand and removed Sasikala. The CM has also constituted an inquiry commission to probe into Jayalalithaa’s death, which made OPS join hands with EPS.

AIADMK and DMK leaders have exchanged heated arguments during their poll campaigns for the two vacant assembly seats Nanguneri and Vikkiravandi which are going for by-elections on Monday. The campaigns came to an end on Saturday evening.

