UK parliament to debate Brexit deal on Monday - House of Commons leader

The government had planned to ask lawmakers to approve the deal on Saturday but parliament instead backed a proposal to withhold support for Johnson’s Brexit deal until formal ratification legislation has passed.

world Updated: Oct 19, 2019 20:19 IST
British lawmakers will debate and vote on Monday on whether to approve PM Boris Johnson’s new Brexit deal.
British lawmakers will debate and vote on Monday on whether to approve PM Boris Johnson’s new Brexit deal.(VIA REUTERS)
         

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal, the leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg said on Saturday.

“Monday’s business will now be a debate on a motion relating to Section 13 (1B) of the European Union Withdrawal Act 2018,” Rees-Mogg said after the vote.

Section 13 (1B) covers the formal approval vote parliament is required to hold in order to pass a deal.

