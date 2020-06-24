News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: Devendra Fadnavis steps in to contain damage after BJP MLC likens Sharad Pawar to coronavirus and all the latest news

india

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 20:59 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Devendra Fadnavis steps in to contain damage after BJP MLC likens Sharad Pawar to coronavirus

Former Maharashtra chief minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has stepped in an attempt to douse the political fire over party colleague and MLC Gopichand Padalkar’s alleged unsavoury remarks likening veteran politician and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar to coronavirus disease on Wednesday, according to PTI. Read more

Coronil runs into further trouble, Uttarakhand to issue notice to Ramdev’s firm

In another blow to Patanjali’s Coronil, an Ayurvedic medicine developed by Yoga guru Ramdev’s firm with alleged capacity to treat coronavirus disease, the Uttarakhand government has claimed on Wednesday that the license, issued to the Ayurveda products manufacturing company on June 12, pertained to the development of immunity boosters and not a medicinal cure for coronavirus. Read more

More than 10,000 cases in three days take Delhi’s Covid-19 tally past 70K

Another surge of 3,788 new cases on Wednesday took Delhi’s Covid-19 tally past 70,000, the Delhi government’s health department said in its bulletin. Read more

US Covid-19 cases surging, officials say it could worsen

As new coronavirus cases surged to a new two-month high of Tuesday mostly reported from more than two dozen western and southern states, top public health officials told US lawmakers they were concerned these could worsen. Read more

The real reason Sushant Singh Rajput was forced to drop out of Half Girlfriend, replaced by Arjun Kapoor

An old tweet by author Chetan Bhagat, in which he’d announced Sushant Singh Rajput’s casting in the film adaptation of his novel, Half Girlfriend, has been unearthed. Sushant dropped out of the film, and was replaced by Arjun Kapoor. Read more

Facebook-Reliance Jio deal gets a clean chit from CCI

The Facebook-Reliance Jio deal that was announced back in April this year has received a clean chit from the Competition Commission of India (CCI). Facebook invested $5.7 billion, or ₹43,574 crore, in Jio Platforms earlier this year for a 9.99% stake in the company. This made the social media giant the biggest minority shareholder in Jio Platforms. Read more

Minimalism meets eclectic prints: Rajesh Pratap Singh announced Creative Director of Satya Paul

The collaboration between designer Rajesh Pratap Singh and iconic saree brand Satya Paul is one for the ages. Singh, well-known for his love of minimalism, has been named as the Chief Creative Director for the brand that is synonymous with indigenous prints and the iconic ‘cocktail’ sarees. Read more

‘We should give resistance’: What Kapil Dev said after India were bowled out for 183 in 1983 World Cup final

The 1983 World Cup final between India and West Indies saw Indian team on the back foot after getting bundled out for 183. Being asked to bat first, West Indies bowling attack comprising of Andy Roberts, Joel Garner, Malcolm Marshall and Michael Holding ran through India’s batting line-up. Read more

Watch: Congress warns Modi govt about Chinese incursions in Arunachal Pradesh

Amid the tension in Ladakh between India and China, Congress has now warned the Modi government over PLA incursions in Arunachal Pradesh. Congress leader Manish Tewari cited remarks made by BJP MP Tapir Gao in an interview and on the floor of the house where he had spoken about Chinese Army occupying Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh. Watch the full video for all the details.

Abhishek Upmanyu shares Khichdi recipe, says main ingredient is ‘bhookh’. Watch

During all this time at home, there were many who discovered their talent of cooking. However, there were also those, who despite being forced to cook for themselves, missed out on the chance to hone their culinary skills. Read more