More than 10,000 cases in three days take Delhi’s Covid-19 tally past 70K

india

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 19:23 IST

Another surge of 3,788 new cases on Wednesday took Delhi’s Covid-19 tally past 70,000, the Delhi government’s health department said in its bulletin.

Out of Delhi’s tally of 70,390 the number of active cases now stands at 26,588 while 41,437 people have recovered from the virus.

Delhi has now added more than 10,000 new cases of Covid-19 since June 21.

Sixty four Covid-19 patients succumbed on Wednesday, taking the toll of casualties in the national capital to 2.365.

As Covid-19 cases continue to spiral in Delhi, the Delhi government has unveiled an eight-point ‘Revised Covid Response Plan’ in line with the recommendations of the Dr VK Paul committee.

The plan includes conducting sero-survey of 20,000 people across Delhi’s districts and house-to-house screening by July 6, among other measures.

Earlier in the day, Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said he has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging him to roll-back the order, issued by Lieutenant Govenor Anil Baijal, which requires every Covid-19 Covid-19 patient, who had tested positive through the real-time reverse-transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test, must be taken to a Covid-19 Care Centre (CCC) for a clinical diagnosis of the infection.

Sisodia now holds the additional charge of the health portfolio after incumbent minister Satyendra Jain tested Covid-19 positive, said the government wants to ensure minimum inconvenience to the public and not to overburden the administrative machinery fighting against the pandemic.

The Delhi government says the new protocol requires special ambulances and more medical staff and puts strain on existing facilities.