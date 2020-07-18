News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: With 1,475 new Covid-19 cases, Delhi’s count jumps to 1.21 lakh and all the latest news

india

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 20:51 IST

Delhi logs 1,475 new Covid-19 cases, 26 deaths mark lowest fatality count since June 9

Delhi logged 1,475 new Covid-19 cases and 26 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the national capital’s coronavirus count to 1,21,582, the state health department said on Saturday. The 26 new fatalities have taken the death toll due to the viral infection to 3,597. Read more

CBDT’s new Form 26AS will remind taxpayers to file major financial transactions

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has introduced a new auto-generated ‘Form 26AS’ which will handhold taxpayers while filing their ITRs in a faceless manner from the current assessment year , an official statement said. Read more

Would you forgive a cheating partner? Survey finds that most would

Remember the good old days when concepts like one woman man, and one man woman not only existed but were actually sought after? People craved true love, a life partner, just that one person to spend their life, have adventures and grown old with. Read more

Sushant Singh Rajput knew about Dil Bechara’s streaming release, was ‘very happy’ about it: Mukesh Chhabra

Filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra, whose first film as director, Dil Bechara, is slated for release on Friday, has spoken about the last conversation that he had with actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34. Read more

CERT-In issues warning about a credit card skimming campaign that is targeting e-commerce websites

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a public warning about a credit card skimming campaign that is targeting sports, health and e-commerce websites. CERT-In explained in an official post that hackers are targeting websites that are hosted on Microsoft’s IIS server that is running on the ASP.NET web application framework. Read more

Kapil told me ‘Rahul don’t commit to anything now’: Dravid explains how he became India A coach

Batting great Rahul Dravid says legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev’s advice helped him to explore options after his retirement before eventually taking up the coaching job of India A and Under-19 sides. Read more

Forget ‘everything is cake’, this woman’s hand is a banana. Watch

Over the past few weeks, cakes have taken over the Internet by being everywhere and everything. This even gave rise to the ‘everything is cake’ meme. But while you continue getting surprised over random objects turning out to be cake, here’s a post that will leave you just as - or maybe more - impressed. A makeup artist managed to turn her hand into a banana and her creation has stunned thousands. Read more

‘Students shouldn’t have Covid stamp’: HRD minister on college exam decision

Union Human Resource Development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal commented on the University Grants Commission to make final examinations in universities compulsory. During a conversation with Shashi Shekhar, editor-in-chief, Hindustan, Pokhriyal said that students will suffer if they graduate without giving final semester examinations and a ‘Covid stamp’. He also expressed confidence that the states currently opposing the move would see the Centre’s logic. Watch the full video for more.